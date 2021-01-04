Migrant worker uses boom lift to rescue child standing on third-storey ledge of Hougang flat

A migrant worker rescued a child standing precariously on a HDB ledge, video footage posted to Facebook recently showed.

Successful rescue

The clip was posted to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff, and showed a young child standing on the ledge below a window on the third storey.

The kid can be seen holding onto the laundry poles to maintain his balance.

A migrant worker in a boom lift then carefully manoeuvres over the parked cars below to reach the child.

The migrant worker then carefully hauls him off the ledge and onto the boom lift.

In the background, onlookers can be heard stating how fortunate it was that the worker was present at that moment.

Upon the child's successful rescue, the onlookers let loose a round of applause and cheers.

You can watch the full video here.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the incident occurred at around 7:50am that day at Block 243 Hougang Street 22.

The child was rescued before SCDF's arrival.

An SCDF paramedic assessed the child, and was not conveyed to a hospital.

Top photo from All Singapore Stuff / FB