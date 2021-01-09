Back

2 men, 1 with suspected drug-related offences, arrested after Wisma Atria fight on Jan. 9

The incident took place in the morning of Jan. 9.

Darryl Laiu | January 09, 2021, 10:23 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Editors note: The story was updated on Jan. 10 to reflect updates in the statement by the police.

Two men have been arrested following a fight at Wisma Atria.

A video circulating on Facebook showed two men fighting at Wisma Atria on Jan. 9.

In the one-minute video, a man can be seen pummelling another younger man in the head next to a car with an open door.

The latter's face can be seen to be bloodied.

2 arrested after fight

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted to a fight at a taxi stand at 435 Orchard Road — the address of Wisma Atria — at 10:53am on Jan. 9.

According to the SPF, a 37-year-old man was arrested for affray, criminal intimidation, possession of offensive weapon, and suspected drug-related offences.

The man was also subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

The police added that another 50-year-old man was also arrested for affray.

A 33-year-old woman is also assisting with police investigations on the case.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Top image from screenshot from video via Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road/Facebook.

Last day: Up to 80% off furniture, appliances & I.T products at Harvey Norman Jurong warehouse sale

Just before CNY.

January 10, 2021, 02:03 PM

My mum works as a housekeeper in S'pore. Here's what I learnt from following her to work.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 10, 2021, 01:32 PM

Dead dugong sighting on waters near Big Sister's Island on Jan. 9

:'(

January 10, 2021, 01:09 PM

Metal scraps, body parts, clothes found in suspected crash site of missing Sriwijaya Air plane

10 warships are taking part in the search.

January 10, 2021, 12:46 PM

S'pore man, 67, lures girl with mental disability to room & molests her, gets stopped by his mum

He lured her with S$50.

January 10, 2021, 12:12 PM

South Korean toddler dies with ruptured pancreas, blood-filled stomach after abuse by adoptive mother

The case is causing outrage in South Korea.

January 10, 2021, 11:59 AM

S'porean makes Hokkien mee, siew mai, bibimbap from felt & they're realistic AF

Looks good enough to eat, but please don't.

January 10, 2021, 09:36 AM

All 234 Crowne Plaza staff tested negative for Covid-19, eatery at Little India added as new location visited by Covid-19 cases

Evening update.

January 09, 2021, 11:42 PM

Missing Sriwijaya Air plane suspected to have crashed into sea after debris found

Search and rescue underway.

January 09, 2021, 10:29 PM

Internet celebrity Jeffree Star responds to rumours of being 3rd party in Kanye West & Kim K divorce

What a rumour.

January 09, 2021, 10:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.