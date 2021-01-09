2 men, 1 with suspected drug-related offences, arrested after Wisma Atria fight on Jan. 9

Editors note: The story was updated on Jan. 10 to reflect updates in the statement by the police.

Two men have been arrested following a fight at Wisma Atria.

A video circulating on Facebook showed two men fighting at Wisma Atria on Jan. 9.

In the one-minute video, a man can be seen pummelling another younger man in the head next to a car with an open door.

The latter's face can be seen to be bloodied.

2 arrested after fight

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted to a fight at a taxi stand at 435 Orchard Road — the address of Wisma Atria — at 10:53am on Jan. 9.

According to the SPF, a 37-year-old man was arrested for affray, criminal intimidation, possession of offensive weapon, and suspected drug-related offences.

The man was also subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

The police added that another 50-year-old man was also arrested for affray.

A 33-year-old woman is also assisting with police investigations on the case.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Top image from screenshot from video via Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road/Facebook.