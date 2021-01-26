McDonald's S'pore bringing back Prosperity Burger, Twister Fries & more from Jan. 28

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
From Jan. 28, these seasonal favourites will be back at McDonald's:
- Prosperity Burger
- Twister Fries
- Peach Pie
- Peach McFizz
Prosperity Burger
The burger coated in black pepper sauce and sliced onions comes in either chicken or beef.
The single patty option starts from S$5.70 while the double patty option starts from S$7.70.
Prosperity Twister Fries
It's S$3.90 for a medium-sized ala carte serving of twister fries.
You can also choose to have it for an additional S$0.70 if you upgrade to an Everyday Value Meal.
Peach Pie
The peach pie is a crispy pink shell filled with soft white peach chunks.
The pie costs S$1.40 each.
Peach McFizz
From S$3.35, the Peach McFizz is a bubbly drink with a fruity blend of peach and sparkling soda.
Bandung series
If you're up for dessert, the bandung series is still available: Bandung Cone (S$1), Bandung Twist Cone (S$1), Bandung Choco Cone (S$1.20), Bandung Strawberry Sundae (S$2), Bandung McFlurry (S$3).
Prosperity Feast
The Prosperity Feast includes a Prosperity Burger, Prosperity Twister Fries, Peach Pie and Peach McFizz.
This set costs from S$10.30.
You can also get a set of red packets with every purchase of the Prosperity Feast.
Top image from McDonald's Singapore.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.