McDonald's S'pore bringing back Prosperity Burger, Twister Fries & more from Jan. 28

From Jan. 28, these seasonal favourites will be back at McDonald's:

Prosperity Burger

Twister Fries

Peach Pie

Peach McFizz

Prosperity Burger

The burger coated in black pepper sauce and sliced onions comes in either chicken or beef.

The single patty option starts from S$5.70 while the double patty option starts from S$7.70.

Prosperity Twister Fries

It's S$3.90 for a medium-sized ala carte serving of twister fries.

You can also choose to have it for an additional S$0.70 if you upgrade to an Everyday Value Meal.

Peach Pie

The peach pie is a crispy pink shell filled with soft white peach chunks.

The pie costs S$1.40 each.

Peach McFizz

From S$3.35, the Peach McFizz is a bubbly drink with a fruity blend of peach and sparkling soda.

Bandung series

If you're up for dessert, the bandung series is still available: Bandung Cone (S$1), Bandung Twist Cone (S$1), Bandung Choco Cone (S$1.20), Bandung Strawberry Sundae (S$2), Bandung McFlurry (S$3).

Prosperity Feast

The Prosperity Feast includes a Prosperity Burger, Prosperity Twister Fries, Peach Pie and Peach McFizz.

This set costs from S$10.30.

You can also get a set of red packets with every purchase of the Prosperity Feast.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.