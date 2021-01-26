Back

McDonald's S'pore bringing back Prosperity Burger, Twister Fries & more from Jan. 28

Chinese New Year.

Fasiha Nazren | January 26, 2021, 11:18 AM

From Jan. 28, these seasonal favourites will be back at McDonald's:

  • Prosperity Burger

  • Twister Fries

  • Peach Pie

  • Peach McFizz

Prosperity Burger

The burger coated in black pepper sauce and sliced onions comes in either chicken or beef.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The single patty option starts from S$5.70 while the double patty option starts from S$7.70.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Prosperity Twister Fries

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

It's S$3.90 for a medium-sized ala carte serving of twister fries.

You can also choose to have it for an additional S$0.70 if you upgrade to an Everyday Value Meal.

Peach Pie

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The peach pie is a crispy pink shell filled with soft white peach chunks.

The pie costs S$1.40 each.

Peach McFizz

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

From S$3.35, the Peach McFizz is a bubbly drink with a fruity blend of peach and sparkling soda.

Bandung series

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

If you're up for dessert, the bandung series is still available: Bandung Cone (S$1), Bandung Twist Cone (S$1), Bandung Choco Cone (S$1.20), Bandung Strawberry Sundae (S$2), Bandung McFlurry (S$3).

Prosperity Feast

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The Prosperity Feast includes a Prosperity Burger, Prosperity Twister Fries, Peach Pie and Peach McFizz.

This set costs from S$10.30.

You can also get a set of red packets with every purchase of the Prosperity Feast.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

