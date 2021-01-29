Back

24-hour McDonald's & McDelivery back again in S'pore on Fridays & Saturdays

I'm Lovin' it.

Lean Jinghui | January 29, 2021, 11:27 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Chinese New Year now seems a little less bleak.

That is, with late night pop-ins to our favourite fast food joint (to HTHT until the wee hours of the morning), not to mention 24 hours Mcdelivery, available again.

57 outlets back to 24-hour operations

A total of 57 McDonald's outlets are back to round-the-clock operations and 24-hour McDelivery, but only on Fridays, Saturdays, and the eve of public holidays. 

On all other nights (Sundays to Thursdays, and Public Holidays), they remain open only till 2am.

If you're not sure whether the outlets' close to you are operational 24/7, you can check with this handy 'Locate us' filter tool on the McDonald's website. 

Just remember to click the "24-hrs Weekend" filter to see the results!

Image via McDonalds

Image via McDonalds

To late night feasting

The 24-hour reopening, even if only on weekends, is a welcome move following strict restrictions on McDonald's operating hours due to Covid-19.

It comes not a moment too soon, as McDonald's relaunches all-time favourites, like the Prosperity Burger and Twister Fries, for upcoming festivities.

Time to get reacquainted with this old haunt.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Google Maps 

Advocates of S'pore nature appreciate Desmond Lee's visit to Dover forest & 'eye opening' closed-door dialogue

The ministry will not rush into developing Dover forest.

January 29, 2021, 08:48 AM

3 people in S'pore in 20s & 30s had severe allergic reaction after Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination jab

One-time pay-out of S$225,000 will be given if an individual dies due to Covid-19 vaccination.

January 29, 2021, 03:10 AM

Redditors made investors & Wall Street hedge funds betting against GameStop lose S$8 billion, explained

MS Explains: We explain the curious phenomenon involving the shares of a video game retailer, small traders on Reddit and big hedge funds on Wall Street — using durians.

January 29, 2021, 12:35 AM

Creator of 'mi goreng' flavour Indomie dies at age 59

RIP.

January 29, 2021, 12:11 AM

Amoy Street & China Square Food Centre among 3 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

The total number of cases in Singapore is now 59,425.

January 28, 2021, 11:23 PM

New Zealand minister says Australia should 'show respect' to China

Australian officials found the remarks unhelpful.

January 28, 2021, 07:32 PM

Conservation & housing needs are both important, decisions cannot be rushed: Desmond Lee

Lee visited Dover forest with nature advocates yesterday.

January 28, 2021, 07:14 PM

Ang bao designed to look like S$1000 note selling at S$5.90 for pack of 10

Early April Fools' Day prank for Chinese New Year

January 28, 2021, 06:44 PM

2.5 metre python spotted near Geylang River, rescued in less than 5 minutes

Smooth rescue.

January 28, 2021, 06:34 PM

Steamboat during CNY is nice & all but a CNY meal at the aquarium is next level though.

Yum yum in my tum tum.

January 28, 2021, 06:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.