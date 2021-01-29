24-hour McDonald's & McDelivery back again in S'pore on Fridays & Saturdays

Chinese New Year now seems a little less bleak.

That is, with late night pop-ins to our favourite fast food joint (to HTHT until the wee hours of the morning), not to mention 24 hours Mcdelivery, available again.

57 outlets back to 24-hour operations

A total of 57 McDonald's outlets are back to round-the-clock operations and 24-hour McDelivery, but only on Fridays, Saturdays, and the eve of public holidays.

On all other nights (Sundays to Thursdays, and Public Holidays), they remain open only till 2am.

If you're not sure whether the outlets' close to you are operational 24/7, you can check with this handy 'Locate us' filter tool on the McDonald's website.

Just remember to click the "24-hrs Weekend" filter to see the results!

To late night feasting

The 24-hour reopening, even if only on weekends, is a welcome move following strict restrictions on McDonald's operating hours due to Covid-19.

It comes not a moment too soon, as McDonald's relaunches all-time favourites, like the Prosperity Burger and Twister Fries, for upcoming festivities.

Time to get reacquainted with this old haunt.

