Marché has weekday 1-for-1 deal on potato rosti at 3 outlets from now till Jan. 21

Customers have to spend at least S$20 to redeem the deal, however. 

Nigel Chua | January 11, 2021, 01:25 PM

Marché Mövenpick Singapore is offering a one-for-one deal on rosti at its Somerset, Suntec City, and VivoCity outlets from now till Jan. 21.

Minimum spend of S$20

The promotion is available from Jan. 11 to 14 and Jan. 18 to 21, which is Monday to Thursday for the next two weeks.

The deal is available from 11am till closing time, and customers can choose to dine-in or takeaway.

According to Marché's Facebook post, customers just need to follow https://t.me/kiasufoodies on Telegram and flash their 1-for-1 Rösti promo post when checking out.

Customers have to spend at least S$20 to redeem the deal, however.

Where to go

Marche Mövenpick [email protected]

313 Orchard Rd

[email protected], Level 1 Discovery Walk, 238895

Tel: +6568344041

Marché Mövenpick Suntec City

Temasek Blvd 3

Suntec City (Tower 3 East wing), #01-612 to 614, 038983

Tel: +6563373134

Marché Mövenpick VivoCity

1 HarbourFront Walk

#03-14, VivoCity, 098585

Tel: +6563768226

You can see Marché's Facebook post here:

Top photo via Marche's Facebook page and website

