S'pore man, 33, arrested for allegedly breaking into neighbour's home, kissing sleeping lady several times

At about 12pm on Jan. 18, 2021, a 33-year-old man allegedly broke into a neighbour's unlocked home and kissed a woman sleeping alone inside the house several times.

Locked himself in after getting caught by woman

The man was arrested for outrage of modesty and criminal trespass, said the police in a news release.

When the woman woke up to the situation, she screamed at the man to leave the unit and contacted her family member for assistance.

The man subsequently went back to his unit and locked himself in.

Threatened to jump down from his unit

After the suspect locked himself in, he refused to open the door despite police officers' repeated instructions.

He also threatened to jump from his unit, and the Special Operations Command and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) resources were activated.

After two hours, the man finally heeded officers' instructions and opened his door.

He was conveyed to Changi General Hospital and subsequently referred to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric assessment.

The man will be charged in court on Jan. 20.

The offence of outrage of modesty carries an imprisonment term which may extend to two years, or fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Criminal trespass carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three months, a fine which may extend to $1,500, or both.

