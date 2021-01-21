Motorcyclist risks life to help tortoise cross busy slip road in Bukit Panjang

A motorcyclist has been caught on video helping a tortoise cross the road in Bukit Panjang.

The act of kindness was even more impressive as he risked his life and limbs to do so at a slip road bend with fast moving vehicles.

Yes, a tortoise.

The tortoise was in the middle of the road

The video was taken by a car approaching travelling along the road and it captured the scene of the tortoise walking across the road slowly.

The motorcyclist could be seen walking from his parked motorcycle, towards the tortoise, and signaling another car to stop.

Thankfully, the car was accommodating, and waited the entire time while the motorcyclist approached the tortoise.

The motorcyclist then used a long object to quickly give the tortoise a little push, allowing it to cross the street more quickly.

Thankfully, the tortoise didn't appear to resist, and went along with it.

So why did the tortoise cross the street?

To get to the other side (with some help), apparently.

You can see the full video here.

Top image via Vincent Teo/FB.