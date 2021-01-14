Back

Man who fed hornbills banana at Loyang coffeeshop fined S$200 for feeding wildlife

Don't feed wildlife.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 14, 2021, 05:21 PM

Editor's note on Jan. 14, 6:35pm: The article has been amended with the correct amount of fine, it should be S$200 instead of S$500.

 

A man who was caught on video feeding hornbills a banana at a coffeeshop at Loyang has been fined S$200 for feeding wildlife.

The offender was issued a fine by the National Parks Board (NParks).

Under the Wildlife Act, first-time offenders caught feeding wildlife can be fined up to S$5,000, and repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.

NParks has also issued the coffeeshop an advisory on wildlife feeding and is monitoring the situation.

But what's wrong with feeding wildlife?

While the act of feeding the hornbills might have looked like an overall heartwarming incident, feeding wildlife is detrimental to the animals in various ways.

Since the amendment to the Wildlife Act in June 2020, one fine and 38 warning letters have been issued by NParks, according to Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

The agency is taking the issue of wildlife feeding seriously as it alters the natural behaviour of wild animals.

Wild animals would learn to approach humans for food and become accustomed to the presence of humans.

It could also result in greater instances of human-wildlife conflict, such as road traffic accidents, as the animals venture into residential or urban areas in search of human food.

At the same time, feeding wildlife with processed human foods could also harm the health of wild animals.

