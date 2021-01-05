Back

S'pore man's teeth implants shatter after biting into bun with rock at NEX

Butterfly bun.

Lean Jinghui | January 05, 2021, 02:40 PM

A 34-year-old man got more than he could chew from a butterfly bun he bought at NEX shopping mall.

The man, Xie, bought the butterfly bun at Dough Culture at NEX shopping mall on December 9, 2020, before heading to the interchange to enjoy his snack.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, Xie lost two teeth as he bit into the bun.

He had apparently bitten down on a rock about the size of his fingernail.

Complained to managers, but was ignored

According to Xie, it got pretty bloody after he broke his teeth, but he was so incensed that he forgot to take a picture for evidence.

After complaining to their staff, Wanbao reported that he was informed that the headquarters would investigate further, with a manager promising to accompany him to a partner clinic the next day.

However, the medical appointment did not happen. Not only did Xie have to visit the clinic alone, but his calls to Dough Culture were also reportedly unanswered.

On December 11, he called Koufu Group's headquarters for answers, but he was reportedly given false promises.

Frustrated, he lodged a police report after failing to hear back within a week as promised.

Broken teeth were S$3,000 - S$4,000 implants

The two broken teeth were implants that Xie had paid about S$3,000 to S$4,000 for in a corrective dental procedure in Guangzhou, China.

The dentist who treated him after the incident said Xie's teeth are unlikely to be fixed and he might have to put on dentures instead.

In response to media queries, Singapore Food Agency said they are currently looking into this matter.

According to the Chinese daily, Koufu Group is also currently looking into this matter.

Top images from Lianhe Wanbao

