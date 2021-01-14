S'porean who beat elderly mother with walking stick & took S$2,000 from her account jailed 5 years & 3 months

A 56-year-old man who beat his mother for not revealing the Personal Identification Number (PIN) to her bank account has been sentenced to a jail term of five years and three months.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Adrian Yap Yin Leung assaulted his mother, Eunice Tsang Siew Geok, on Oct. 16, 2018, at 11pm, by beating her multiple times with a walking stick.

He also kicked and stamped on her body, and pulled her hair, and threatened to cut off all of her fingers with a knife.

Mother was unable to call the police after the assault as she was badly injured

Yip's beating of his mother only halted once she relented and revealed her PIN to him.

She was unable to the call police as she had been badly injured and was in great pain.

Son withdrew S$2,000 from her account

Meanwhile, her son left their flat at 3:04am the following day, to withdraw a total of S$2,000 from her POSB account.

At 5am, Tsang crawled out of bed and noticed that Yip had already left the unit.

She then sought assistance from her neighbours, who called the police upon noticing the injuries on her face.

Tsang was subsequently taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with multiple bruises on her arms and face, and several fractured ribs.

Tsang was warded for 36 days and given 66 days of hospitalisation leave.

Became fearful of leaving the house afterwards

While she was hospitalised, Yip placed her card back in her wallet.

Afterwards, Tsang became fearful of leaving the house by herself, and was afraid that she would be beaten if she did so.

She also had recurrent thoughts of the assault.

Yip was arrested on Oct. 2018, and released on personal bond on the condition that he report to Tanglin Police on Nov. 9, 2018.

However, he failed to do so and a police gazette was issued for his arrest.

Yip was then arrested again on Aug. 5, 2019.

For voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery, Yip could have been punished with a sentence of between five years and 20 years in prison and given a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

He could also have been jailed for a maximum of three years, or received a fine, or been subjected to both, for failing to turn up at a police station.

Left image via Pixabay, right photo by Matthias Ang