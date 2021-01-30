Man, 33, arrested in M'sia for allegedly extorting S$200,000 from S'pore woman he met on dating app

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of online extortions.

Met via dating app

According to the news release on Jan. 30, the Police received a report from a victim on Oct. 19, 2020.

The victim said that she was extorted by a man whom she met online via a dating application.

She claimed that she was asked to send compromising videos of herself to the man before they met.

Woman threatened with compromising videos

The man also requested her to meet in Malaysia.

When she was in Malaysia, the man sent a driver to pick her up.

She was then purportedly threatened to engage in sexual acts with the driver so that her compromising videos would not be circulated.

The victim relented to the demand.

Victim transferred S$200,000 last year

The woman told the Police that she continued to receive threats by the same man to transfer money to him to prevent her

compromising videos from being circulated after returning to Singapore.

Between February and October 2020, the victim transferred about S$200,000 to a bank account provided by the man.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man who befriended the woman online is believed to be the driver that the woman met in Malaysia.

Possibly involved in other similar cases

The man arrested on Jan. 28, with the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police, is also believed to be involved in similar reported cases involving other female victims. Investigations are ongoing.

He was charged in court on Jan. 30.

If found guilty of extortion, he could be jailed for two to seven years and caned.

