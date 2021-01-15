M'sian street seller wears 'watch' made of paper, kind stranger buys him real watch instead

A young street seller in Malaysia could not afford to buy a watch so he made one out of a piece of paper.

Wore a 'watch' made out of paper

In a Facebook post on Jan. 5, a man from Penang, Bob, shared that he felt emotional after meeting the young seller and his wheelchair-bound uncle.

According to Bob, they make a living by selling crackers at a local market.

Due to the nature of his job, the young man couldn't afford a real watch even though he had a liking for them.

"He loved the brand of the watch so much so he made it himself using paper. Dear God...this is so sad," wrote Bob.

Bought real watch for him

Bob, who is a watch-fanatic himself, decided to take the man to a nearby shop to buy him a real watch.

The man offered some crackers to Bob as he felt bad for not paying anything.

However, Bob declined the offer and said that he was able to pay for the watch in full.

"When the boy put on the watch, his uncle began tearing up. They kept asking me ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ and when I said yes, the boy started to cry as well. After that, I suddenly began crying too. I haven’t felt this sad in a long time."

Positive reactions

Bob's post has since garnered over 2,600 reactions, mostly positive.

Many people praised Bob for his kindness and sincerity.

Translation: "I respect you Bob. Hope you'll be blessed with good health and sustenance."

Translation: "I started tearing up too. God bless you. Hope God will ease your affairs in this world."

Translation: "Awesome, brother. Your heart is too kind. Bless you."

Sweet.

