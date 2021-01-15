Back

Man built 11 speed bumps near house in M'sia after getting annoyed by vehicle noise

Taking matters into his own hands.

Ashley Tan | January 15, 2021, 05:56 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

One man in Malaysia was so fed up with the noise from vehicles passing by his house that he took matters into his own hands.

Became "depressed" due to noise

Nor Muhamad Roslam Harun built 11 speed bumps to slow down vehicles travelling on the road near his house in Besut, Malaysia.

The speed bumps were installed along a 40m stretch of road.

Photo from InfoKuala / Twitter

According to Bernama, the 40-year-old said that the racket the vehicles caused disturbed his sleep.

He became "depressed" due to this, which exacerbated his other health issues as well.

Roslam was so upset that he forked out RM1,080 (S$354.83) from his RM5,000 (S$1,642.75) i-Sinar Employees Provident Fund.

Those eligible for the i-Sinar fund include workers who are self-employed, in the formal sector, or the gig economy. It also includes those whose total income has been reduced by 30 per cent since Mar. 2020.

Hard to navigate

The 11 speed bumps however, soon became an inconvenience to motorists.

A video filmed by one motorist showed him slowly navigating the bumps, which caused his vehicle to move up and down jarringly.

Roslam confessed that he originally wanted to build lower speed bumps. However, the asphalt hardened too fast, resulting in steeper and higher speed bumps.

Apologised for building the speed bumps

News of the speed bumps soon went viral online, and police eventually approached Roslam to advise him to remove the speed bumps.

Which he eventually did.

Bernama reported that Roslam also apologised for the hassle he caused motorists, and "admitted his mistakes".

He has since hired a bulldozer to level all the speed bumps, including the additional two that were on the road originally.

Top photo from InfoKuala / Twitter

TraceTogether token distribution resuming on Jan. 18 at 38 community centres

Take note.

January 15, 2021, 05:44 PM

S'pore woman refuses to let aircon repairmen leave, accuses them of damaging her aircon unit

She griped about their repair work from six months ago.

January 15, 2021, 05:13 PM

The Connoisseur Concerto at Great World reopens, offering black sesame macchiato with youtiao

New flavours.

January 15, 2021, 04:44 PM

Teen driver crashes at Punggol after police chase, arrested for speeding & not having license

Dangerous driving.

January 15, 2021, 04:07 PM

16-year-old S'pore girl, couple with children, among 89 arrested for suspected drug offences

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

January 15, 2021, 04:04 PM

Marina Bay Sands could be World Economic Forum venue: Reuters

One-stop for people to eat, rest and interact.

January 15, 2021, 03:59 PM

Orchard towers murder: Man, 27, jailed 5 months for disposing alleged killer's blood-stained t-shirt

He was also fined S$1,000 for a separate gambling-related offence.

January 15, 2021, 03:51 PM

Covid-19: 30 new cases in S'pore on Jan. 15, including 1 case in the community

Latest.

January 15, 2021, 03:35 PM

WhatsApp is updating its privacy policy. Is it time to break up with WhatsApp?

MS Explains: What's up with WhatsApp & its new privacy policy? We try to explain the news through the lens of relationships.

January 15, 2021, 03:24 PM

BHG Singapore taking over Robinsons in Raffles City

Opportunities still available.

January 15, 2021, 02:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.