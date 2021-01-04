Back

At least 2 dead & over 10,000 people evacuated from floods across Johor, Pahang & Terengganu

At least two deaths from the floods have been confirmed.

Matthias Ang | January 04, 2021, 12:41 PM

On Jan. 3, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning for dangerous weather with heavy rain in the states of Johor, Pahang and Tereggannu, Malaysian media Bernama reported.

More than 10,000 people have been affected by the floods across all three states, with 6,391 evacuees in Johor, another 3,979 reported in Pahang and an additional 222 in Teregganu.

Photos of flood circulate on social media

Photos and videos circulating on social media have showed the extent of the flood's severity, with water reaching the roof of houses in some places within Pahang and Johor.

Another video showed a flooded highway, also in Pahang, with a motorcycle being swept away by the floodwaters.

At least two deaths confirmed

At least two deaths have been confirmed thus far as a result of the floods.

One death was reported in Johor on Jan. 2, when a 59-year-old woman was found to have drowned after falling into a monsoon drain that was two metres deep.

Another death occurred in Perak when a five year old slipped and fell into a river, Sungei Jerong Bikam, after playing by its banks.

Third death suspected after man drowns while rescuing his wife

Meanwhile, a third person is suspected to have drowned at Batu 18, Jalan Batu Pahat-Mersing, Kahang, near Kluang, Johor, after he was swept away in his car.

According to Malaysian media, the man, 28-year-old Md Rajihan Junaidi, had been driving through a flooded road with his wife, 25-year-old Khairunnisa Ibrahim.

The car was then swept by strong currents in the flood to the right side of the road.

A police officer added that Rajihan successfully broke the window of his car to save his wife, who was then rescued by members of the public.

However, he was then swept away with his car.

A search operation has since been launched by Malaysia's police and Fire and Rescue Department to locate Rajihan.

Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

