At least 2 dead & over 10,000 people evacuated from floods across Johor, Pahang & Terengganu

On Jan. 3, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning for dangerous weather with heavy rain in the states of Johor, Pahang and Tereggannu, Malaysian media Bernama reported.

More than 10,000 people have been affected by the floods across all three states, with 6,391 evacuees in Johor, another 3,979 reported in Pahang and an additional 222 in Teregganu.

Photos of flood circulate on social media

Photos and videos circulating on social media have showed the extent of the flood's severity, with water reaching the roof of houses in some places within Pahang and Johor.

Floods in Pahang, Terengganu worsen, slight improvement in Johorhttps://t.co/49kZudBEEt pic.twitter.com/2ktVRZn22h — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) January 4, 2021

Kejadian banjir besar di daerah Maran, Pahang. Semoga orang-orang di Maran dalam keadaan baik. Habis tenggelam rumah, banjir kali ni bukan biasa-biasa.



Credit to owner pic.twitter.com/TD6d4YZJgL — ziqimmich (@twtfkrl_) January 3, 2021

Another video showed a flooded highway, also in Pahang, with a motorcycle being swept away by the floodwaters.

Hati hati ketika musim banjir.



Jangan cuba pertaruhkan nyawa dan keselamatan untuk redah banjir.



Kejadian dilaporkan di Jengka, Pahang.



Video : Suara Warga Jengka SWJ pic.twitter.com/ZBvgcoAayx — Mohd Redzuan Abdul Manap (@redzuanNewsMPB) January 3, 2021

At least two deaths confirmed

At least two deaths have been confirmed thus far as a result of the floods.

One death was reported in Johor on Jan. 2, when a 59-year-old woman was found to have drowned after falling into a monsoon drain that was two metres deep.

Another death occurred in Perak when a five year old slipped and fell into a river, Sungei Jerong Bikam, after playing by its banks.

Third death suspected after man drowns while rescuing his wife

Meanwhile, a third person is suspected to have drowned at Batu 18, Jalan Batu Pahat-Mersing, Kahang, near Kluang, Johor, after he was swept away in his car.

According to Malaysian media, the man, 28-year-old Md Rajihan Junaidi, had been driving through a flooded road with his wife, 25-year-old Khairunnisa Ibrahim.

The car was then swept by strong currents in the flood to the right side of the road.

A police officer added that Rajihan successfully broke the window of his car to save his wife, who was then rescued by members of the public.

However, he was then swept away with his car.

A search operation has since been launched by Malaysia's police and Fire and Rescue Department to locate Rajihan.

Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images