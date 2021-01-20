M'sia govt might consider heavier punishments for LGBT-related offences: M'sian deputy minister

Malaysia's government is considering amending the law to to impose greater penalties for LGBT-related "offences", Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said, according to Malaysian media.

Minister: Current penalties not having much effect on LGBT people

Ahmad noted that the current penalties under the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act, also known as Act 355, did not appear to have much of an effect on the community.

These penalties are an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of RM5,000 (S$1,640) and six strokes of the cane.

He was quoted by the New Straits Times (NST) as saying:

"Seeing the situation in the country now involving the LGBT group, the government might consider amending Act 355. By doing this, the government hopes it would prevent them from committing more offences."

Amendment necessary to address group's "wrongdoings"

Adding that the amendment was necessary to address the group's "wrongdoings", he said "stern action" is being taken at the moment against people who do not dress according to their gender.

He also encouraged members of the public to make reports against such people to the nearest religious department if they had knowledge of such activities.

"All state religious agencies and enforcers have been instructed to take action against those who do not behave accordingly," he added.

