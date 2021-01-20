Back

M'sia govt might consider heavier punishments for LGBT-related offences: M'sian deputy minister

The deputy minister called it necessary to address "wrongdoings."

Matthias Ang | January 20, 2021, 12:11 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysia's government is considering amending the law to to impose greater penalties for LGBT-related "offences", Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said, according to Malaysian media.

Minister: Current penalties not having much effect on LGBT people

Ahmad noted that the current penalties under the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act, also known as Act 355, did not appear to have much of an effect on the community.

These penalties are an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of RM5,000 (S$1,640) and six strokes of the cane.

He was quoted by the New Straits Times (NST) as saying:

"Seeing the situation in the country now involving the LGBT group, the government might consider amending Act 355.

By doing this, the government hopes it would prevent them from committing more offences."

Amendment necessary to address group's "wrongdoings"

Adding that the amendment was necessary to address the group's "wrongdoings", he said "stern action" is being taken at the moment against people who do not dress according to their gender.

He also encouraged members of the public to make reports against such people to the nearest religious department if they had knowledge of such activities.

"All state religious agencies and enforcers have been instructed to take action against those who do not behave accordingly," he added.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image collage from Ustaz Marzuk Shaary Facebook and via 

Two Chefs food hygiene grade goes from 'B' to 'C' after 11 people get food poisoning

The eatery at Commonwealth.

January 20, 2021, 12:26 PM

Hougang man, 57, calls police 80 times a year over noise he believes his neighbour makes upstairs

The sound could be from anywhere though.

January 20, 2021, 11:35 AM

Shake Shack S'pore launching fried chicken bites on Jan. 21, 2021

Nice.

January 20, 2021, 10:00 AM

If LKY had social media, 'maybe he would have been feared, but also loved': S'porean panelist at IPS forum

Politicians should embrace social media, but do so strategically.

January 20, 2021, 08:19 AM

US declares China's treatment of Uyghurs 'genocide' on last full day of Trump Administration

Parting shot?

January 20, 2021, 02:20 AM

Covid-19 coronavirus found in China-made ice cream

Authorities in China traced the source to Ukrainian milk powder.

January 20, 2021, 01:40 AM

S'pore & US should learn from Finland as it's prepared for every crisis: US scholar

It is very expensive to be unprepared, but surprisingly cheap to be prepared, he said.

January 20, 2021, 12:05 AM

Choa Chu Kang Primary School student tests positive for Covid-19, linked to SPF para-vet cluster

His parents tested positive for Covid-19 earlier.

January 19, 2021, 11:11 PM

Norway health authorities find no direct link between Pfizer vaccine and recent elderly deaths

Norwegian health authorities have stated that a connection is difficult to prove.

January 19, 2021, 11:07 PM

'Chinese privilege not as appropriate to use in S'pore' says Chan Heng Chee, but minorities face 'institutional racism'

Chan referenced Lee Kuan Yew's decision not to set Chinese as the national language of Singapore.

January 19, 2021, 10:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.