Deceased Chinese man in M’sia driven home 350km away by kind Malay stranger

A Malay man in Perak touched the hearts of many when he travelled from Perak to Malacca just to send a deceased Chinese's body back to his hometown 350km away.

On Jan. 11, Kuan Chee Heng, otherwise known as Uncle Kentang, recounted in a Facebook post the heartwarming story.

Family could not afford funeral service

According to the post, the deceased was a 32-year-old Chinese repairman, who had died at Teluk Anson, Perak.

His father had travelled all the way to the hospital to identify the body.

However, the Chinese casket delivery service that could send the deceased back home quoted a sum of at least RM1,600 (S$525), which the father could not afford.

The alternative was to use his own car to bring the body home.

An act of kindness

A Malay man who found out about the father's dilemma reached out to Uncle Kentang, asking if he could help.

The Malay man was thoughtful about the sensitive matter, first asking if it might go against any Buddhist rites considering religious differences.

He also offered his services at no cost, as it was good to "help ease the burdens of the deceased”.

According to the post, the Malay man drove the body from Perak to Puchong, where Uncle Kentang was waiting to take over with the hearse.

They then proceeded to bring the deceased back to Malacca, to be reunited with his family.

