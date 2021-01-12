China has lychee-flavoured Oreos for CNY

Oreos has produced a lot of different flavours over the years.

In China, some of these very unique flavours have included Wasabi, Green Tea Cake, and Blueberry Ice Cream.

Lychee Oreos

The lychee-flavoured Oreos are the latest cookie craze to hit China's convenience stores. According to social media, the Oreos are only available between November 2020 and April 2021.

Each box comes with 8 small packets , in different designs to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

There's even one with a cow imprint as 2021 is the year of the ox.

According to Sina, the Oreos are definitely sweet, because "life is as sweet as honey".

Top image via 9gag