Low Thia Khiang & Pritam Singh visit Sengkang GRC

Team work makes dreams work.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 09, 2021, 03:55 PM

Workers' Party Sengkang GRC Members of Parliament (MPs) He Ting Ru and Raeesah Khan are both on maternity leave.

Both of them had announced their childbirth last week.

While the two Sengkang GRC MPs are away, other WP members have committed to help with their MP duties, keeping residents engaged during their absence.

Low Thia Khiang and Pritam Singh visit Sengkang

On Jan. 9, He thanked both Low Thia Khiang and Pritam Singh for visiting Sengkang.

Low visited He's ward in Buangkok and engaged residents over there.

He, who is the chairman of SKTC, noted in her Facebook update that Singh also dropped by the Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) offices.

The same morning, Singh also posted on Facebook updating that he has visited Khan's ward at Compassvale.
Earlier this week, Sylvia Lim and former MP Lee Li Lian helped out in two wards within Sengkang GRC with house visits and Meet-the-People sessions.

Top photos via Sengkang GRC's Facebook

