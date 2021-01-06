MP Louis Ng steps down as CEO of Acres after 20 years

Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Ng has stepped down as the chief executive officer (CEO) of animal welfare charity Acres.

Ng founded Acres 20 years ago in 2001, when he was an undergraduate.

Handover

In a Facebook post on Jan. 1, Ng said that his two deputies, Anbarasi Boopal (also known as Anbu) and Kalai Vanan, will now lead the organisation.

A Facebook post on Jan. 6 by Acres thanked Ng for being "an inspiration, mentor and a leader" as well as "a voice for the voiceless".

The post also highlighted that both Kalai and Anbu have been in the organisation for more than 10 years.

Both of them, with rich experience in handling wildlife and related issues in Singapore, will lead Acres in addressing animal welfare related issues and protecting wildlife in need, according to the post.

While Ng is stepping down as the head of Acres, Ng's advocacy for the voiceless does not stop.

Ng promised to continue speaking up on animal welfare issues.

"I will always speak up for animals. That will never change BUT it’s time for me to hand over Acres to our next generation of leaders."

As a politician, Ng has been a strong advocate for sustainability issues as well. For example, a zero-waste masterplan was launched in 2019 in Nee Soon, Ng's constituency.

Top image via Louis Ng on Facebook