Back

Video shows car driving in an extremely flooded Lorong Halus

Certainly a wetland.

Andrew Koay | January 02, 2021, 03:39 PM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

2021 has started with rain bucketing down on Singapore.

Inevitably with the volume of rain experienced, some places might be experiencing flooding.

A video posted by SG Road Vigilante appears to show a road in Singapore's east that drivers might do well to avoid — Lorong Halus.

The video begins with a photo of a car seemingly stuck in the floodwaters.

Two people in hi-visibility wear are in the knee-deep water and can be seen assisting the half-submerged vehicle.

Short GIF of the flooded roads at Lorong Halus

The rest of the video appears to be taken from the front seat of a truck and shows extensive flooding at Lorong Halus.

How to drive through a flooded area

According to the Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS) drivers should avoid roads that are reported to be flooded, even after the rain has stopped.

If they do need to drive through a flooded area, they should assess the depth of the flood before proceeding.

Floods deeper than 15cm should be avoided as this depth can stall most cars and possibly damage the engine and electronics.

If proceeding through flooded roads, AAS advises drivers to move slowly and steadily in low gear to keep engine speed relatively high and constant until the vehicle is out of the water.

After exiting the flooded area, drivers should dry their brakes by gently tapping on the brake pedal.

More tips on driving in flooded situations can be found here.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante Facebook page

33 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan 2, 2021, no new locally transmitted cases

This brings the total number of cases to 58,662.

January 02, 2021, 03:27 PM

Temperatures fall to as low as 21.3°C, wet & windy start to year expected to continue

Chill.

January 02, 2021, 02:35 PM

New 6,000km trail in the US will allow users to cycle across 12 states from coast to coast

The Great American Rail-Trail will span nearly 6000km when completed.

January 02, 2021, 01:23 PM

28-year-old man pronounced dead on scene after car accident along KJE towards BKE

A 26-year-old man was also in the car.

January 02, 2021, 12:58 PM

Dawson SkyVille & SkyTerrace residents complain of New Year's partygoers blocking lifts & amenities

It took one resident two hours to park his car and take the lift to his flat.

January 02, 2021, 11:39 AM

PUB trials new 'Floodgates' for use during monsoon season

15 pieces of this new portable barrier is currently on loan to residents at Upper Paya Lebar Road.

January 02, 2021, 11:14 AM

940,000 households in S'pore will receive double their regular GST Voucher-U-Save rebates for FY 2020

Double.

January 02, 2021, 11:07 AM

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin pledges to ensure equal opportunity to speak & diversity of views in Parliament

Tan reflected on the past year and encouraged Singaporeans to stay optimistic in 2021.

January 02, 2021, 10:06 AM

Angry driver in S'pore chases after own car as he forgets to brake during road rage incident

Car be like, 'Kthxbye it 2021 AI and whatnot I'm so done'.

January 02, 2021, 05:48 AM

Workers' Party Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan gives birth to second child

Her baby is named "Ayla".

January 02, 2021, 05:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.