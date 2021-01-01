Back

All 191 Lorong 3 Geylang units vacated

The site is to be cleared for development.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 01, 2021, 04:20 PM

All Lorong 3 Geylang units have been vacated after their leases expired on Dec. 31, 2020.

The land slated for public housing development has been returned to the state.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) will hoard up and clear the site in preparation for redevelopment.

Affected occupants relocated

There were 191 units at Lorong 3 Geylang, including 40 owner-occupied units.

SLA has been assisting the owners in relocation for the past three years.

According to the press release on Jan. 1, SLA said that one officer was assigned to one household to provide residents with assistance in their relocation.

SLA worked with the Housing & Development Board to ensure all residents have found alternative housing.

16 units at Lorong 3 Geylang were used for religious purposes. SLA had worked with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) as well as the relevant religious organisations to assist these occupants.

Another 135 units were used to house foreign workers. SLA and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) had worked with employers to make relocation arrangements for these affected workers.

Top image via Google Maps street view

