Lobster Air, a new restaurant near Bugis, has business class & first class menu served by cabin crew

A new restaurant, Lobster Air, which caters to lobster and travel enthusiasts has opened its doors near Bugis.

Here, you'll find "authentic cabin crew" serving Business Class and First Class menus.

The eatery was founded to offer jobs to affected personnel, including flight attendants, pilots, ground crew and those who have lost their jobs or experienced a drop in income.

Pilots and flight attendants have apparently already been hired as the wait staff.

Menu

Diners can opt from airline-line inspired Business Class or First Class lunch or dinner sets, Short-Haul selection, Before Landing desserts and more.

Here's what's on the menu:

Baked Boston Lobster (half lobster) (S$36)

Lobster Pasta (half lobster) (S$32)

Chicken Cutlet (S$18)

Signature Lobster Toast (S$18)

Avocado Eggs Benedict (S$15)

Premium Oyster Plate (Half Dozen) (S$28)

Here's a look at the Business Class and First Class Lunch Course:

View the full menu here.

Airline cabin ambience

The restaurant hopes to immerse customers in an airline cabin ambience.

Diners will have the option to dine in First or Business Class zones and take photos against full-sized plane interior images.

Hot towels will also be provided to complete the experience.

Staff discount on weekdays

"Staff Travel" deals will be offered to employees from all airlines and departments which include:

50 per cent off the second purchase of the course menu

free coffee or tea

To qualify, diners would have to present their Staff ID. Do note that the deal is only available on weekdays.

Lobster Air

Address: City Gate, #02-36, 371 Beach Rd, Singapore 199597

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 11am to 10:30pm, Saturday to Sunday, 10am to 10:30pm

