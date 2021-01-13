Darlie's S$11.90 toothpaste bundle comes with limited-edition Little Twin Stars unicorn mug

Darlie is collaborating with Sanrio to release a limited edition toothpaste featuring Little Twin Stars.

They are available in two variants and are priced at S$7.60 for two:

The All Shiny White Baking Soda Toothpaste uses extra fine baking soda formula that's infused with natural cold-pressed coconut oil.

On the other hand, the All Shiny White Charcoal Clean Toothpaste contains natural Korean bamboo charcoal particles.

Both variants apparently remove stains build-up on your teeth and whiten your teeth in 14 days.

They are also supposed to prevent stains from forming on your teeth.

The toothpastes are currently available in stores for a limited time.

Little Twin Stars Mugs

Separately, those who purchase a Darlie Double Action Toothpaste triple pack, priced at S$11.90, will receive a free limited edition Little Twin Stars mug with lid set (U.P. S$19.90).

The mugs come in four designs:

Where to purchase

The Limited Edition Little Twin Stars Mugs and Limited Edition All Shiny White Toothpastes are available at:

Selected NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage, Prime, HaoMart and UStar stores.

Watsons and Guardian stores

Darlie Official Shopee Store

S-mart

Darlie Official Lazmall Store

Watsons Online

