Darlie's S$11.90 toothpaste bundle comes with limited-edition Little Twin Stars unicorn mug

Darlie is collaborating with Sanrio to release a limited edition toothpaste featuring Little Twin Stars.
They are available in two variants and are priced at S$7.60 for two:
The All Shiny White Baking Soda Toothpaste uses extra fine baking soda formula that's infused with natural cold-pressed coconut oil.
On the other hand, the All Shiny White Charcoal Clean Toothpaste contains natural Korean bamboo charcoal particles.
Both variants apparently remove stains build-up on your teeth and whiten your teeth in 14 days.
They are also supposed to prevent stains from forming on your teeth.
The toothpastes are currently available in stores for a limited time.
Little Twin Stars Mugs
Separately, those who purchase a Darlie Double Action Toothpaste triple pack, priced at S$11.90, will receive a free limited edition Little Twin Stars mug with lid set (U.P. S$19.90).
The mugs come in four designs:
Where to purchase
The Limited Edition Little Twin Stars Mugs and Limited Edition All Shiny White Toothpastes are available at:
- Selected NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage, Prime, HaoMart and UStar stores.
- Watsons and Guardian stores
- Darlie Official Shopee Store
- S-mart
- Darlie Official Lazmall Store
- Watsons Online
