Back

Darlie's S$11.90 toothpaste bundle comes with limited-edition Little Twin Stars unicorn mug

Cute, yet functional.

Siti Hawa | January 13, 2021, 05:40 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

Darlie is collaborating with Sanrio to release a limited edition toothpaste featuring Little Twin Stars.

They are available in two variants and are priced at S$7.60 for two:

Photo courtesy of Darlie

The All Shiny White Baking Soda Toothpaste uses extra fine baking soda formula that's infused with natural cold-pressed coconut oil.

On the other hand, the All Shiny White Charcoal Clean Toothpaste contains natural Korean bamboo charcoal particles.

Both variants apparently remove stains build-up on your teeth and whiten your teeth in 14 days.

They are also supposed to prevent stains from forming on your teeth.

The toothpastes are currently available in stores for a limited time.

Little Twin Stars Mugs

Separately, those who purchase a Darlie Double Action Toothpaste triple pack, priced at S$11.90, will receive a free limited edition Little Twin Stars mug with lid set (U.P. S$19.90).

Photo courtesy of Darlie

The mugs come in four designs:

Photo courtesy of Darlie

Where to purchase

The Limited Edition Little Twin Stars Mugs and Limited Edition All Shiny White Toothpastes are available at:

  • Selected NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage, Prime, HaoMart and UStar stores.

  • Watsons and Guardian stores

  • Darlie Official Shopee Store

  • S-mart

  • Darlie Official Lazmall Store

  • Watsons Online

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos courtesy of Darlie

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.