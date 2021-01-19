Back

Lion dances not allowed at S'pore coffee shops, food centres, markets & homes this Year of the Ox

Due to Covid-19.

Belmont Lay | January 19, 2021, 03:25 AM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

Lion dances are not allowed to be held at several venues in Singapore this 2021 Chinese New Year, dealing a blow to many troupes here.

The Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation announced on Sunday, Jan. 17, the stricter infection control measures for lion dance troupes this Year of the Ox due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

According to the national organisation, lion dance performances cannot be held at coffee shops, food centres and markets, as well as residential homes.

This is to prevent crowds from gathering.

Only 8 performers allowed

Another measure, which effectively puts an end to dragon dances, requires performers to be limited to eight individuals only.

Dragon dances cannot function as a result, as they require many more participants.

Performers are also required to wear masks, with only those controlling the head and the tail during the performance excluded.

The federation has significant say over the rules as it issues permits for "cai qing" activities, and oversees wushu, dragon and lion dance activities and its promotion in Singapore.

The "cai qing" ritual typically involves plucking a head of lettuce, which is held at home or business premises to usher in good luck and fortune.

Some public venues can still host lion dances

However, not all performances have been banned at public venues in Singapore.

Lion dances that take place in larger venues, such as offices, factories, hotels, temples, and shops in mega shopping centres are allowed to go on.

These activities can carry on so long as participants adhere to social distancing rules, the federation ruled.

According to The Straits Times, president of the federation, Ang Mong Seng, explained why troupes have been given the go-ahead for these other locations: "The idea for cai qing this year is a 'private' event with no customers or patrons."

And for such performances to take place, no more than 50 people are allowed at these venues.

Troupes will not make money

Troupes' earnings this year will take a hit as revenue has mostly been derived from homeowners and small businesses.

But the rules and how they are derived have left some troupes frustrated.

One leader of a troupe told ST: "What I don't understand is how it will be allowed in shopping malls but not coffee shops when the crowds in shopping malls are so big."

So far, 85 lion dance troupes have applied for the permit as of Jan. 17, the federation said.

Permits cheaper this year

Due to the many measures in place and their impact on revenue, it is foreseeable for many troupes to pull out completely, ST reported.

The only upside is that the cost of permits has gone down, but it would have insignificant impact on earnings.

A cai qing permit costs S$50 for 16 days this year.

Last year, it was S$150, excluding the goods and services tax.

But on the flipside, troupes will also have to submit more paperwork to the police via the federation, such as providing the daily schedules of their movement from venue to venue.

Top photo via

Lot One & Sembawang Shopping Centre among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

Today's update in full.

January 18, 2021, 11:10 PM

Indonesia gives Covid-19 vaccines to celebrities to convince public of safety

The policy came under fire when a celebrity who got inoculated first appeared to flout safety measures hours later.

January 18, 2021, 09:06 PM

2 people in UK fined for driving over 100km to get McDonald's amid lockdown

Not essential travel.

January 18, 2021, 09:01 PM

Cat in Hawaiian shirt spotted chilling in Tampines, owner sought

Commenters were split over whether the shirt was cute or dangerous.

January 18, 2021, 08:23 PM

Rape & murder of Winnifred Teo, 18, in 1985 still unsolved after her body found at Holland Road 36 years ago

The case shocked Singapore and made schools warn students about travelling alone.

January 18, 2021, 07:09 PM

Hospital restaurant in Thailand starts serving cannabis-infused food after it was de-listed as narcotic

The hospital has touted the cultural legacy and health benefits of cannabis cuisine.

January 18, 2021, 07:04 PM

Strong wind dislodges 'Mask Up' banner off building & drops it atop bus at Sungei Rd

Way too windy.

January 18, 2021, 06:41 PM

Student taking university entrance exams in Japan disqualified for not wearing mask properly

The student was warned seven times in total.

January 18, 2021, 06:40 PM

Natalie Siow released from prison

Two-third remission rule means she spent slightly more than 200 days in jail out of a 8.5 months sentence.

January 18, 2021, 05:51 PM

Indonesian teen who forcefully threw cat for social media 'content' arrested by police

Outcry.

January 18, 2021, 05:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.