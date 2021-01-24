Back

Redhill warehouse sale selling Nike Air Force 1s, Adidas Superstars for S$80 from Jan. 28 to 31

Up to 80 per cent off.

Jane Zhang | January 24, 2021, 01:16 PM

Events

LINK outlet at Redhill often offers huge sales on popular brands of shoes, apparel, and more.

For all the shoe lovers out there, they can look forward to LINK outlet's upcoming sale of up to 80 per cent off brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Vans.

1 pair for S$80, 2 for S$150

The sale features many shoes selling for either S$80 per pair, or two pairs for S$150.

This is a huge discount compared to the usual prices of many of the shoes, ranging from S$129 to S$250 [?]

Here's a look at what the offerings of the upcoming sale will include:

Nike

Get your Air Force 1s and Air Maxes at steep discounts.

The biggest discount for any of the shoes available appears to be for the Nike Vapormaxes, which normally sells for S$299. Buying them for only S$80 is a discount of almost 75 per cent.

Adidas

There are also a range of Adidas shoes available on sale:

Puma

Puma has a colourful range of shoes that will be selling for only a proportion of the usual price:

Bedding available as well

Even if you are not a huge shoe enthusiast, the warehouse sale may still be worth checking out if you're in need for new bedding.

Epitex sheets, pillows, and towels will be selling at heavily discounted prices:

Details

Address: 7 Chang Charn Road Singapore 169636

Nearest MRT: Redhill MRT

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021

Opening hours: 11am to 7pm

