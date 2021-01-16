LiHO brings back Korean strawberry series including strawberry cheesecake drink from Jan. 16, 2021

With the strawberry season here, LiHO TEA is bringing back its seasonal strawberry beverages for a limited time.

LiHO's strawberry series

The local bubble tea chain uses the exclusive Korean Seolhyang strawberry, which is only in season from January to March.

As part of the series, LiHO is launching one new flavour and two returning flavours:

K-Strawberry CheezHO Cake

K-Strawberry Latte

K-Strawberry Jing Syuan

These drinks will be available from today, Jan. 16, 2021.

1. K-Strawberry CheezHO Cake

The K-Strawberry CheezHO Cake is a new addition to the strawberry series.

This drink includes LiHO's signature cheese foam, fresh milk, strawberries, white pearls and tea jelly.

The drink is also topped with chocolate sauce, giving it an additional cocoa taste.

According to LiHO, the drink is supposed to mimic the texture of a velvety cheesecake.

It comes in two sizes: Medium (S$7.50) and large (S$8.50).

2. K-Strawberry Latte

This drink consists of whole strawberries crushed and lightly blended together with cold fresh milk.

It comes in two sizes: Medium (S$7.10) and large (S$8.10).

It can also be served as a hot drink for S$7.10.

3. K-Strawberry Jing Syuan

The K-Strawberry Jing Syuan includes strawberries mixed with LiHO's Jing Syuan Tea, which is said to have a creamy and flowery taste.

It comes in two sizes: Medium (S$7.10) and large (S$8.10).

It can also be served as a hot drink for S$7.10.

Merchandise from S$3.90

LiHO will also be launching exclusive strawberry-themed merchandise.

From Jan. 16, customers can purchase the reusable cup holder for S$3.90.

It is also available for S$1 with every purchase of two large strawberry drinks.

From Jan. 23, customers can purchase a tumbler (S$19.90) and an Ezlink card (S$7).

Available islandwide

The strawberry series will be available at all LiHO outlets in Singapore.

It will also be available exclusively on food delivery platform, Foodpanda.

Top image from @alamakgirl on Instagram and LiHO.