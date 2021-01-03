Back

Larry King, 87, hospitalised due to Covid-19

Veteran talk show host has had a history of health problems.

Belmont Lay | January 03, 2021, 05:40 PM

Larry King, 87, has been hospitalised due to Covid-19.

United States media reported on Jan. 2 that the veteran talk show host has been hospitalised for more than a week at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

King is one of CNN's biggest names.

The network cited a "source close to the family" for its news.

King has a litany of medical conditions.

They include Type 2 diabetes, several heart attacks, lung cancer and angina, a condition caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.

King retired in 2010 after hosting CNN's Larry King Live for 25 years.

He then continued interviews on his own website.

He co-founded Ora TV, an on-demand digital network, and continued to do interviews on Larry King Now.

In 2013, he also began hosting Politicking with Larry King on Ora TV.

King is known for his signature rolled-up shirtsleeves, multi-coloured ties, suspenders and big glasses.

He has interviewed every U.S. president since 1974.

