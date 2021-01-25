20 large groups breach Covid-19 rules at East Coast Park, Kallang Riverside Park & other public areas

The National Parks Board will be taking action against 20 large groups found to have breached safe distancing measures at East Coast Park, Changi Beach, Fort Canning Park, Kallang Riverside Park, and Esplanade Park over the Jan. 16 and 17 weekend.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a Facebook post on Saturday, Jan. 23, that NParks will be taking action.

Punitive action to be taken include the issuing of fines to these groups.

NParks will be stepping up patrols during the upcoming festive period, Fu also wrote: "To safeguard the health of Singaporeans, agencies will enhance enforcement at F&B establishments, malls and other public spaces during this period, and will take firm action against operators and individuals who breach the safe distancing measures."

Don't let guard down

In her post, Fu also warned that large clusters can form in Singapore if people do not remain vigilant.

She reminded the public that the recent emergence of Covid-19 clusters in Singapore is a "sobering reminder that we cannot afford to become complacent and let our guard down".

Her post was made to urge those in Singapore to adhere to existing safe distancing measures during the Chinese New Year festive period.

She said: "As we approach the Chinese New Year period, let's remain socially responsible by gathering only in groups of up to eight and not intermingling with other groups. We should also maintain a 1m distance between groups, and keep our masks on unless exercising, eating or drinking.

"These are simple but critical steps to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Covid-19."

Her post also reminded those in Singapore to limit visits during Chinese New Year to no more than two households a day, with each household only hosting a maximum of eight visitors each day.

She also urged people to refrain from loud cheers that makes people "expel aerosols, particularly over food that we are sharing".

Fu also encouraged the use of online tools, such as NParks' real-time map, to check on crowd sizes at public spaces.

