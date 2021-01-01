Back

Xing Fu Tang launches lactose-free milk option for Fresh Milk & Dalgona drinks

At no extra cost.

Joshua Lee | January 01, 2021, 07:20 PM

If you enjoy bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang's Fresh Milk or Dalgona series but shudder at the thought of enduring lactose-induced cramps, this is definitely for you.

The bubble tea chain announced that it has teamed up with local food and beverage conglomerate Fraser & Neave (F&N) to offer Magnolia PLUS Lactose Free Milk at its outlets from today (January 1, 2021).

If you would like to get lactose-free bubble tea, all you have to do is request the Lactose Free Milk option when you make your order.

There is no extra charge for lactose-free milk.

Top images via Xing Fu Tang/Facebook.

