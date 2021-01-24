Back

King of Fried Rice offering 50% discount on all fried rice at new Chinatown outlet from Feb. 1-3, 2021

3rd outlet.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 24, 2021, 08:31 PM

King of Fried Rice will be opening a new outlet at Chinatown on Feb. 1.

The eatery, heavily touted as the alternative to Din Tai Fung's egg fried rice, will also be offering 50 per cent off all fried rice items on their menu.

The offer will only last for three days.

Here are the items on the menu.

Image from King of Fried Rice

The stall will be located at Chinatown food street stall 11.

Considering how popular their first two stalls are, queues are to be expected.

Opening hours: 1130am-930pm daily

Image from King of Fried Rice

