Kim Lim gets Covid-19 vaccine as part of healthcare sector

Kim Lim has gotten the Covid-19 vaccine.

The billionaire heiress and founder of an aesthetic brand received her vaccine as part of the healthcare sector.

Lim posted about her experience to Instagram on Jan. 14, 2021.

While she was initially hesitant, Lim decided to "go for it" after much research and deliberation.

"Wanted to do it for my team too so that they know it’s ok to take the vaccine. 💪🏻," she wrote.

Lim also noted that the process was smooth and well-organised.

The heiress shared more about the day via her Instagram Stories as well.

For the benefit of those wondering, Lim explained that General Practitioner (GP) Clinics are also part of her portfolio, thus making its staff, including Lim, eligible for the vaccine.

She also encouraged everyone to take the vaccine when it's more widely available.

Vaccinations started on Dec. 30

A 46-year-old senior staff nurse was the first to receive the vaccine in Singapore on Dec. 30, 2020.

MOH said that public healthcare institutions will progressively arrange for their staff to be vaccinated on premises.

Related stories

Come follow us on IG!

Top image via Kim Lim's Instagram page