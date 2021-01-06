Kim Kardashian & Kanye West reportedly getting a divorce

Reality television star Kim Kardashian is getting a divorce from rapper Kanye West, according to reports from the U.S. media.

Page Six quotes sources as saying that "divorce is imminent" for the couple.

It is also reported that Kardashian hasn't been seen wearing her wedding ring for some time.

Spent holidays separately

She also seemed to have spent Christmas with her side of the family in Lake Tahoe, California while West apparently remained at his Wyoming ranch.

A source said: "Kim got Kanye to go up there so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She's done."

The couple was last spotted together in Oct. 2020 at Kardashian's 40th birthday party in Tahiti.

West had gifted her a hologram of her late father, lawyer Rob Kardashian, and called it the "most thoughtful gift of a lifetime".

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

On Nov. 20, Kardashian also congratulated her husband on the 10th anniversary of his song "Lost in the World".

She revealed that the song was actually a poem he had written for her 30th birthday.

This isn't the first time that divorce rumours have loomed over the couple.

In July 2020, West said in a series of now-deleted tweets that he had been trying to divorce his wife and accused Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner of "white supremacy".

Married since 2014

Kardashian and West married in 2014 after two years of dating.

They have four children together, aged two to eight years old.

Third divorce for Kardashian

If the reports are true, this would be Kardashian's third divorce.

She was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 and 2004.

From 2011 to 2013, she was married to basketball player Kris Humphries.

