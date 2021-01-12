Back

KFC S'pore launches meat-free chicken burger, but it's not vegan or vegetarian

Huh.

Fasiha Nazren | January 12, 2021, 11:46 PM

KFC has introduced a meat-free product on its menu called the Zero Chicken Burger.

Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore.

Singapore is the first country in Southeast Asia to have this meat-free item on KFC's menu.

Available from Jan. 13, 2021

This limited edition item is only available for a limited time from Jan. 13, 2021.

The burger consists of a meat-free patty coated in Original Recipe marinade, lettuce, sliced cheese, a dollop of tangy BBQ sauce, and mayonnaise, sandwiched between two toasted sesame buns.

The new burger is available ala carte for S$6.55.

Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore.

It is also available as a meal for S$8.65.

Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore.

Customers can have the Zero Chicken Burger for dine-in, takeaway and KFC Delivery at all restaurants except for outlets at Singapore Polytechnic and Singapore Zoo.

Not suitable for vegans and vegetarians

While it is marketed as a meat-free burger, it is, however, not suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Speaking to Mothership, a spokesperson from KFC shared that while the meat-free patty is vegan, it is fried in the same oil as some chicken products.

The mayonnaise used in the burger is not vegan-friendly as well.

"The KFC Zero Chicken Burger is an option for people who wish to explore different food and lifestyle choices."

In a press release from KFC, the Senior Director for KFC Singapore's Marketing and Food Innovation said:

“The start of the New Year brings fresh ideas and the new KFC Zero Chicken Burger is no different. We see a trend towards flexitarianism and increased demand for meat alternative products, so we wanted to offer a meat-free option but still keeping the same great KFC taste. After months of taste testing, we are so proud to launch the first chicken burger without any chicken!”

Consider us confused.

Top image from KFC Singapore.

