Viral TikTok video claims to show how to make KFC-style mashed potatoes in 5 simple steps

What do you do when you're craving for mashed potatoes sold by KFC but you're too lazy to walk to the nearest outlet, or worse yet, it's the middle of the night and stores are closed?

Well, then you're left with no choice but to make it at home.

And lucky for you, this TikTok video claims to show just how to do that in just five steps.

Posted on TikTok late last year, the video has since been shared over 5,000 times and has resurfaced on Facebook recently.

Step 1: Slice the potatoes, steam for 15 minutes, and mash

The thinner they are, the easier they'll be to mash.

Step 2: Add salt and milk

The video doesn't show how much salt and milk to add, so this step is a bit up to your own culinary discrepancy. It's probably safer to err on the cautious side, and add more salt or milk to taste.

Stir it together.

It looks like they also wrapped the potatoes in plastic wrap and let them chill to thicken.

Step 3: Mix together the ingredients for gravy

According to the video, the gravy is made of black pepper, oyster sauce, flour, and water.

Once again, there are sadly no measurements, so this step might be a bit of a shot in the dark.

Stir, stir, stir.

Step 4: Boil the gravy

Next, pour the gravy mixture into a pot and boil it, stirring until it thickens.

Step 5: Pour the gravy on top and enjoy

Finally, it's time to pour the gravy on top of the potatoes and dig in.

You can watch the video, which was reposted to Facebook where it has been shared more than 8,000 times, here:

Top photos via TikTok / goldlight007.