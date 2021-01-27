Back

S'porean 'Bling Empire' star Kane Lim selling LA property for S$4.8 million

Living the high life à la Bling Empire.

Karen Lui | January 27, 2021, 05:51 PM

Reality television addicts may recognise Singaporean Kane Lim from Netflix's newest series, "Bling Empire".

Inspired by popular movie "Crazy Rich Asian," the eight-episode series offers a glimpse into the extravagant lifestyles of the ultra-rich Asians in Los Angeles.

Besides being one of the stars of "Bling Empire", the Singaporean heir also identifies as a philanthropist, investor, and real estate developer.

On Jan. 27, Lim shared a video in the form of an Instagram post to advertise the sale of his property.

The beautifully-shot video starts by showing the garage and the facade of the two-storey house from various angles.

Photo via Trulia

The video then cuts to local attractions in the vicinity such as the iconic Venice sign along Pacific Avenue, sunset at the popular Venice beach, the Abbot Kinney Boulevard road sign, known as the main shopping avenue named after the town's founder.

Virtual tour

Viewers are subsequently returned to Lim's property for a virtual tour of the house.

Photo via Trulia

The ground floor consists of an open kitchen with both island seating and a separate dining table.

It also has a large living space with three couches that is perfect for (post-Covid) house parties.

Photo via Trulia

The living space opens out to a spacious outdoor area with a combination pool and eight-person spa, as well as "plenty of space for grilling & entertaining."

Photo via Trulia

Photo via Trulia

Photo via Trulia

Photo via Trulia

The house has numerous floor-to-ceiling windows to allow ample natural lighting to enter, including the hallway on the second floor.

Photo via Trulia

Photo via Trulia

In addition to the walk-in shower, bath tub, and walk-in closet with skylight, the master bedroom also has a balcony that overlooks the swimming pool.

Photo via Trulia

Photo via Trulia

Photo via Trulia

Photo via Trulia

The house has a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Photo via Trulia

1531 Glenavon Ave

Referred to as 1531 Glenavon Ave, the multi-hyphenated reality star disclosed that he had "bought this land and it’s finally ready" for sale.

The property description in his Instagram post is exactly the same as the listing on American real estate websites.

Built in 2020, the lot size is measured to be 5,906 square feet (548.7 square metres) with a living space of 3,300 square feet (306.6 square metres).

A typical 4-room HDB flat is around 90 square metres, which means the living space exceeds the size of three 4-room HDB flats in Singapore.

Priced at US$1,091 (S$1,446.20) per square feet, the property is listed on multiple real estate websites with a price tag of US$3,599,000, which is about S$4.77 million.

At the time of writing, real estate website Trulia states that the property has been in the market for 51 days.

Venice

Located in the coastal neighbourhood of Venice, the property sits at the junction between Glenavon Avenue and Morningside Way.

Image via Google Maps

GoodMigrations touts Venice as "part laid-back beach town and part trendy social scene" in Los Angeles.

BMWs, Teslas, and Range Rovers are apparently fashionable in this up-scale, gentrified neighbourhood.

Top images via kanelk_k on Instagram and Estately.

