Junction 8 ceiling board falls on 17-year-old boy's head, resulting in 'unbearable amount of pain'

A ceiling board at Junction 8 recently fell on a boy's head on Jan. 5.

Fallen ceiling board

The 17-year-old was at the third level of the mall on Jan. 5 when a "chunk of the ceiling fell on his head", leaving him "shocked" and "in excruciating pain".

According to Instagram account sgfollowsall, the teen was with a few other friends, but was the only one affected by the falling ceiling board.

They approached the mall management office, and a middle-aged man purportedly came out to check on the 17-year-old, asking if he was okay.

The boy was also offered a drink, and subsequently sent on his way, the post said.

Visited the doctor after "unbearable amount of pain"

The 17-year-old said he thought he could "sleep it off", but woke up at 3am the next day due to an "unbearable amount of pain".

He was referred to the hospital after visiting the polyclinic in the morning.

At the hospital, he was given some painkillers after doing some tests, which included X-rays.

As of the Jan. 7 Instagram post, he said he is "still having headaches".

"I constantly look up cause I have a phobia that the ceiling is gonna fall on my head again," he added.

Mall aware of incident, hole in ceiling patched up

According to a Lianhe Wanbao reporter who went down to the mall on Jan. 8, the hole in the ceiling has since been patched up. There also appears to be a fresh coat of paint.

Speaking to Asiaone, a Junction 8 spokesperson said they are aware of the incident, and the fact that there were some teenagers sitting nearby during that time.

The spokesperson said that they are "concerned to learn that one of them was not feeling well" as they "appeared well" at that time.

They have since reached out to the teen and will provide assistance and medical support where needed, the spokesperson added.

Mothership has reached out to the mall.

Top photo via sgfollowsall/IG.