Jollibee S'pore now selling Jolly Chilli Chicken from S$4.50 at all outlets

Here's some good news for fans of fried chicken: Jollibee Singapore has launched the new Jolly Chilli Chicken.

The new dish is glazed with a sauce that has the "perfect balance" of spicy and sweet which customers can enjoy with a side of rice or fries. It can also be enjoyed by itself.

Here are the prices:

One piece à la carte with a side of rice or fries (S$4.50)

One-piece Value Meal with a drink and a side of rice or fries (S$5.50)

Two pieces à la carte with a side of rice or fries (S$8)

Two-piece Value Meal with a drink and a side of rice or fries (S$9)

Details

It is available for dine-in and takeaway only at any Jollibee outlet.

According to Jollibee, the Jolly Chilli Chicken will be available for delivery via GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo in the coming days.

The launch of the Jolly Chilli Chicken, described as a locally-inspired product, comes after the introduction of the Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy.

