Back

Jollibee S'pore now selling Jolly Chilli Chicken from S$4.50 at all outlets

Yummy.

Siti Hawa | January 15, 2021, 11:44 AM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

Here's some good news for fans of fried chicken: Jollibee Singapore has launched the new Jolly Chilli Chicken.

The new dish is glazed with a sauce that has the "perfect balance" of spicy and sweet which customers can enjoy with a side of rice or fries. It can also be enjoyed by itself.

Here are the prices:

  • One piece à la carte with a side of rice or fries (S$4.50)

  • One-piece Value Meal with a drink and a side of rice or fries (S$5.50)

  • Two pieces à la carte with a side of rice or fries (S$8)

  • Two-piece Value Meal with a drink and a side of rice or fries (S$9)

Photo via Jollibee

Photo via Jollibee

Details

Photo via Jollibee

It is available for dine-in and takeaway only at any Jollibee outlet.

According to Jollibee, the Jolly Chilli Chicken will be available for delivery via GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo in the coming days.

The launch of the Jolly Chilli Chicken, described as a locally-inspired product, comes after the introduction of the Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy.

Come follow us on IG!

Top photos via Jollibee on Facebook

Kim Lim gets Covid-19 vaccine as part of healthcare sector

She got vaccinated with some of her staff.

January 15, 2021, 11:38 AM

Yes, meatless bak kwas exist. No, it's not difficult to find in S'pore.

You can easily find them online or at retail stores and supermarkets.

January 15, 2021, 11:33 AM

Green Day cancels S'pore concert on Apr. 1, 2021 due to Covid-19

A refund will be given.

January 15, 2021, 11:23 AM

Briton to be charged with breaching SHN to meet S'porean fiancée who booked room in same hotel

His fiancée, a S'porean, will be charged as well.

January 15, 2021, 10:31 AM

Indonesia plane that crashed clocked 132 flights over 3 weeks after 9 months in storage

It had already completed four flights earlier that fateful day of the crash.

January 15, 2021, 03:48 AM

33-hectare Dover forest to be cleared for housing projects after being left untouched for over 40 years

The patch is about the size of 46 soccer fields and is home to several endangered species.

January 15, 2021, 12:39 AM

JEM & Chong Pang market among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

Evening update.

January 14, 2021, 11:54 PM

Deceased Chinese man in M’sia driven home 350km away by kind Malay stranger

An act of kindness.

January 14, 2021, 10:24 PM

S'pore bakery responds to cupcake customisation complaints, apologises for misspelling name

The bakery also apologised for their WhatsApp communication.

January 14, 2021, 09:26 PM

Everyone, including Lee Kuan Yew, can be transformed into an animated character a la Pixar cartoon

Magical.

January 14, 2021, 08:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.