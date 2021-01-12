Back

Japanese man accidentally finds late father waiting for mother to come home on Google Earth

Awwww.

Julia Yeo | January 12, 2021, 02:57 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

A Japanese man who was bored at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic found something unexpected while looking up his parents' home on Google Earth.

Japanese man finds mother and late father on Google Earth

Twitter user @TeacherUfo posted on Jan. 4, 2021 that he found his mother and late father while idly scrolling through Google Earth one night.

While looking up his parents' home on Google Earth, he spotted a familiar figure standing at the side of the road, presumably in front of a house.

He recognised the figure as his late father, who passed away seven years ago.

Realising that there was another person up ahead, he scrolled up further and found his mother just a short distance away.

"It seemed like he was waiting for his wife to return home while taking a break," the Twitter user wrote.

The man added that his father, while quiet, was a kind and gentle man.

"I hope that they'll just keep the image of this place as it is," he said.

Other users share their Google Earth encounters

Several Twitter users responded to @TeacherUfo's tweet with their own heartwarming encounters on Google Earth as well.

Twitter user @shiumeko shared that they had found their dog who died two years ago when they looked up their home on Google Earth, and hoped that the image won't be changed.

Another user, @yosio61, found an image of their grandmother, who passed away nine years ago.

"My mother cried after I showed this to her," the user wrote. "Grandpa died 14 years ago, and Grandma lived by herself after he passed away. When I saw her walking down the road looking so lonely, I couldn't help but cry."

In response to the overwhelmingly positive and emotional replies, @TeacherUfo tweeted, saying that he was thankful to be able to experience so much warmth from people over social media.

Top image via @TeacherUfo/Twitter

S'pore taxi driver accepts S$10 payment for S$15 fare, goes distance to help mum of 3 on rainy morning

A selfless act.

January 12, 2021, 07:21 PM

Skechers S'pore to launch One Punch Man collection with hoodies & sneakers on Jan. 18, 2021

Nice.

January 12, 2021, 07:17 PM

First look: IKEA S'pore launches interior design studio in Jurong Point with move-in ready packages from S$9,900

In case you like the IKEA aesthetic.

January 12, 2021, 06:00 PM

Meet new people & support SPCA at ‘Match Online, Meet Offline’ virtual walk event from Jan. 21 to 31, 2021

You can choose to bring your pets too.

January 12, 2021, 05:55 PM

A no-holds-barred review of Pizza Hut's level 4 extra spicy mala pizza, wings & fries

A review by a zhōng là mala eater.

January 12, 2021, 05:36 PM

Zhang Ziyi got a fan suspended from commenting on Weibo after he called her 'auntie' in fan group

The situation has been resolved.

January 12, 2021, 04:48 PM

Founder Bak Kut Teh closes Bugis & Hotel Boss outlets due to bad business amid pandemic

Unfortunate.

January 12, 2021, 04:28 PM

Thai king & consort step up public appearances, visiting prisons & sweeping floors

To come across as being close to the people.

January 12, 2021, 04:00 PM

Elon Musk tweeted 'use Signal', confused investors sent wrong stock soaring over 5,100%

Woops.

January 12, 2021, 03:51 PM

17 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Jan. 12, no locally-transmitted cases

This brings the total number of cases to 58,946.

January 12, 2021, 03:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.