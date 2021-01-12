Japanese man accidentally finds late father waiting for mother to come home on Google Earth

A Japanese man who was bored at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic found something unexpected while looking up his parents' home on Google Earth.
Japanese man finds mother and late father on Google Earth
Twitter user @TeacherUfo posted on Jan. 4, 2021 that he found his mother and late father while idly scrolling through Google Earth one night.
コロナでやる事ないからGoogleEarthで実家見に行ったら7年前に死んだ親父が写ってた。その先に人が居たから見に行ったら母ちゃんだった。一服しながら奥さんの帰りを待ってたんだな。無口だけど優しい親父だった。このままこの場所の写真更新しないで欲しいな。 pic.twitter.com/PXxBICAxmz— タムチンキ (@TeacherUfo) January 4, 2021
While looking up his parents' home on Google Earth, he spotted a familiar figure standing at the side of the road, presumably in front of a house.
He recognised the figure as his late father, who passed away seven years ago.
Realising that there was another person up ahead, he scrolled up further and found his mother just a short distance away.
"It seemed like he was waiting for his wife to return home while taking a break," the Twitter user wrote.
The man added that his father, while quiet, was a kind and gentle man.
"I hope that they'll just keep the image of this place as it is," he said.
Other users share their Google Earth encounters
Several Twitter users responded to @TeacherUfo's tweet with their own heartwarming encounters on Google Earth as well.
Twitter user @shiumeko shared that they had found their dog who died two years ago when they looked up their home on Google Earth, and hoped that the image won't be changed.
私も一昨年老衰で亡くなってしまった犬が家で写りこんでいて見る度にまた会えたみたいで嬉しくなります。この写真のまま変わらなければいいなぁ pic.twitter.com/S53hOQTNW7— ぽこた (@shiumeko) January 5, 2021
Another user, @yosio61, found an image of their grandmother, who passed away nine years ago.
以前自分も調べたら9年前に亡くなったおばあちゃんが映ってました……— yosio (@yosio61) January 5, 2021
母に見せたら泣いてました。じいちゃんも14年前に亡くなって、亡くなるまでずっと1人で、寂しそうに下向きながら歩いてるおばあちゃんを見て自分も泣きました…… pic.twitter.com/IydvvLiUZI
"My mother cried after I showed this to her," the user wrote. "Grandpa died 14 years ago, and Grandma lived by herself after he passed away. When I saw her walking down the road looking so lonely, I couldn't help but cry."
In response to the overwhelmingly positive and emotional replies, @TeacherUfo tweeted, saying that he was thankful to be able to experience so much warmth from people over social media.
Top image via @TeacherUfo/Twitter
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.