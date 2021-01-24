Back

Japanese aquarium has sushi roll cylinders for eels to slide into, is now one of its most popular attractions

Sushi eels, but not for eating.

Julia Yeo | January 24, 2021, 12:35 PM

An aquarium in Sendai, Japan has installed a rather unusual-looking attraction.

Sushi cylinders for aquarium eels

The Sendai Umino-Mori Aquarium has installed sushi-shaped cylinders for their eels to slide in and out of for a limited time, between Jan. 16 to Feb. 3, 2021.

Photo via sendaiuminomori/Twitter

The cylinders are shaped like "ehomaki", a thick sushi roll often eaten during Setsubun, a festival in Japan marking the beginning of spring.

They are thought to bring good luck when eaten on the last day of winter.

Here's what the original attraction looks like:

The sushi cylinders appear to be quite similar to the original attraction, besides the cosmetic upgrade.

The festive attraction was first introduced last year, and it was so popular that the aquarium brought it back again this year.

It seems that the sushi rolls got an upgrade from last year as well, with more eels being able to fit through the holes now.

Fan merchandise for ehomaki eels available

The attraction has gained so much popularity that the aquarium even released merchandise for it.

Nice.

Top image via Sendaiuminomori/Twitter

