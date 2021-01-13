Japanese fans of 7-11 banana milk drink unhappy with 'camouflage packaging'

Fans of Japanese convenience stores would know that they're a treasure trove of unique snacks and treats.
Of late, 7-11 in Japan has collaborated with popular Tokyo-based banana milk chain Sonna Banana.
According to Sora News 24, Sonna Banana's drinks — concocted from just milk and bananas — are known for their freshness.
They are said to have a "best-by" duration of just 20 minutes.
Together with 7-11, the beverage chain has managed to create a version of the drink with a longer shelf life, one that will be distributed through 7-11 stores and can be consumed at the customer's convenience.
＼タピ活の次は…🍌#バナ活!?🍌／#セブンイレブン 限定「sonna バナナミルク 190g」180円(税込194円)— セブン‐イレブン・ジャパン (@711SEJ) June 23, 2020
ウワサのバナナジュース専門店とコラボ💛
口に広がるバナナ感に思わず『そんなバナナぁ～』と言いたくなるとかならないとか😃
飲んだら“バナ活”写真をアップしてね🍌https://t.co/HwlsrImCd6 pic.twitter.com/eTZOPXyQXj
The collaboration was predictably met with significant hype as banana milk drinks are gaining an enthusiastic following amongst consumers.
However, it seems not everyone was 100 per cent satisfied with the offering, due largely to its packaging.
One post on Twitter — which garnered over 22,400 likes — complained that the drink's plastic cup had been painted to give the impression that it had been filled to the brim.
えっ、上の方中身と同じ色で塗ってある！？— ⛩🎍とわみん@HSPの自己肯定感↑🎍⛩ (@towamin) December 28, 2020
そんなバナナ…！！！😭 pic.twitter.com/JlSYfV66cT
Other posts showed that the cup did indeed come with space to spare.
噂のsonna(損な)バナナミルク買ってきた。味は美味いよ？美味いんだから変な策を練らずに容器小さくして出せばいいのに。どうしてセブン無駄な知恵を働かせるのか。#セブンイレブン #sonnaバナナ pic.twitter.com/G4KNWDplJ3— ぶっタク@Husqvarna VITPILEN401 (@takuya_zoom) December 28, 2020
An irate fan referred to it as "camouflage packaging."
Sora News 24 pointed out that it wasn't the first time 7-11 had offered consumables in packaging that made customers do a double take.
セブンイレブンのドリンク、— 緑一新 (@GreenShin) December 29, 2020
sonnaバナナミルク
バナナ果汁の美味しさがたまらない。
あんまり量が入ってなく、パッケージの大きさとも合ってないような(笑)本当に美味しいだけに残念なり。 pic.twitter.com/8Wxy70q5hZ
For example, in September 2020, customers noticed that some of the chain’s ready-to-eat meals were actually smaller than their boxes indicated.
There was also a sandwich that appeared to promise much more than it delivered, though 7-11 later clarified that it was a production mistake.
セブンイレブンが一番こんなことするんですよ(´ཀ` ) pic.twitter.com/YNew62DTDO— うるさくないトリ (@eZp4D7Oc579WFNR) October 12, 2020
Regardless, if you happen to be in Japan despite the global pandemic and wish to check it out, Sonna Banana's drink can be bought from 7-11 for 194 Japanese yen (S$2.48).
Top image from 7-11 Japan and @towamin's Twitter page
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.