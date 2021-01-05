Back

Japan to declare state of emergency for Tokyo area as '3rd wave' of Covid-19 hits

3rd wave.

Lean Jinghui | January 05, 2021, 01:31 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

01 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Japan is poised for a state of emergency after its third-wave of Covid-19 infections hit record highs.

On Jan. 3, Japan reported 3,158 new Covid-19 cases.

More than 800 of which were in Tokyo alone.

According to Nikkei, this has led to calls to impose a state of emergency over the region.

Suga said he would consider declaring a state of emergency for the Tokyo area as Covid-19 cases surge.

The new declaration might come as early as Thursday.

No non-essential outings

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has urged residents to avoid unnecessary outings.

He has also called for eateries in these areas to close after 8pm.

According to Kyodo News, unlike Japan's first lockdown, schools will not close.

This comes as the nation's notorious university entrance exam is expected to begin this month, with exam season running through March. 

Scope of new emergency measure unclear

The decision on a second lockdown will depend on two factors: concern about the lives and health of the people, and fears of widespread infection on the economy.

So far, Japan has relied mainly on travel restrictions and voluntary closures to stem the number of cases, instead of introducing new lockdown measures.

Suga has faced criticism for resisting calls to declare a state of emergency in November last year.

Photo by Viola Kam/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Passers-by catch a rare glimpse of python coiled in a ball on Jiak Kim Bridge

No Zouk, Jiak Kim still very happening.

January 05, 2021, 01:01 PM

Nasty Cookie opens Tiffany blue, train-themed outlet at Orchard Gateway with soft serves & milkshakes

Om nom nom nom.

January 05, 2021, 12:57 PM

3 winning tickets for Toto S$10.8m top prize on Jan. 4, with 1 iToto System 12 bet split 26 ways

One winning ticket was purchased in Hougang.

January 05, 2021, 12:37 PM

52 men, aged 16 to 65, arrested for being suspected unlawful society members

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 05, 2021, 12:27 PM

MND: Clementi forest will remain 'Residential' zone, future generations decide on its use

There is no immediate need to develop the site for housing at the moment.

January 05, 2021, 12:18 PM

Man, 23, arrested after allegedly breaking into woman's home in Jurong East & molesting her

He will be charged in court on Jan. 5 with housebreaking. 

January 05, 2021, 10:55 AM

Trump could skip Biden's inauguration as Trump's hotel increases prices 500% in Washington DC

Room rates are up by five-fold on inauguration day.

January 05, 2021, 10:38 AM

Foreign worker who saved child from third storey Hougang flat ledge: 'At last my life is a good job'

2021's first hero.

January 05, 2021, 01:50 AM

No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases on Jan. 4

This brings the total number of cases to 58,721.

January 05, 2021, 12:03 AM

Veteran TVB actress Lee Heung-kam passes away at 88

Rest in peace.

January 04, 2021, 11:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.