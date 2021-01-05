Japan to declare state of emergency for Tokyo area as '3rd wave' of Covid-19 hits

Japan is poised for a state of emergency after its third-wave of Covid-19 infections hit record highs.

On Jan. 3, Japan reported 3,158 new Covid-19 cases.

More than 800 of which were in Tokyo alone.

According to Nikkei, this has led to calls to impose a state of emergency over the region.

Suga said he would consider declaring a state of emergency for the Tokyo area as Covid-19 cases surge.

The new declaration might come as early as Thursday.

No non-essential outings

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has urged residents to avoid unnecessary outings.

He has also called for eateries in these areas to close after 8pm.

According to Kyodo News, unlike Japan's first lockdown, schools will not close.

This comes as the nation's notorious university entrance exam is expected to begin this month, with exam season running through March.

Scope of new emergency measure unclear

The decision on a second lockdown will depend on two factors: concern about the lives and health of the people, and fears of widespread infection on the economy.

So far, Japan has relied mainly on travel restrictions and voluntary closures to stem the number of cases, instead of introducing new lockdown measures.

Suga has faced criticism for resisting calls to declare a state of emergency in November last year.

