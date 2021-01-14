Back

45 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 14, including 1 locally-transmitted case

Latest update.

Jason Fan | January 14, 2021, 03:38 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 45 new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Thursday (Jan. 14).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,029.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

According to MOH, this case is in the community, and there are no new cases in dormitories.

There are 44 imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 5: 28

Jan. 6: 31

Jan. 7: 33

Jan. 8: 23

Jan. 9: 29

Jan. 10: 42

Jan. 11: 22

Jan. 12: 17

Jan. 13: 38

Jan. 14: 45

