All 234 Crowne Plaza staff tested negative for Covid-19, eatery at Little India added as new location visited by Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 29 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Saturday (Jan. 9).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,865.

There are no locally-transmitted cases today.

29 imported cases

Amongst the 29 imported cases, four cases (Cases 59113, 59121, 59123 and 59125) are Singapore Citizens and one is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from India, Indonesia, Sweden, and the UK respectively.

Three (Cases 59105, 59107 and 59118) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from the UAE, India and Maldives.

One (Case 59096) is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from India.

Five (Cases 59099, 59100, 59101, 59106 and 59120) are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and the UAE.

13 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar, of whom three (Cases 59104, 59110 and 59111) are foreign domestic workers.

One (Case 59114) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India to visit her spouse who is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

One (Case 59124) is a Special Pass holder who is a sea crew. He arrived from Indonesia onboard a vessel and was swabbed upon arrival. He was conveyed to the hospital when his test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection.

All imported cases have already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

All 234 Crowne Plaza staff tested negative

MOH also updated that a special testing operation to test all 234 staff working at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport for Covid-19 has completed.

All the results have come back negative for Covid-19 infection.

31 more cases discharged

31 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,611 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 67 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

158 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

One new location

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

One new location was added to the list on Jan. 9:

3 Jan, 1050h to 1230h, Sri Aachi Aappakadai (45 Chander Road)

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Jan. 9:

