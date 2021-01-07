Back

33 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Jan. 7, 2020, 2 in the community

Jane Zhang | January 07, 2021, 04:02 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 33 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Jan. 7).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,813.

There are two new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. Based on MOH's investigations so far, both cases are in the community, and there are no new cases in the dormitories.

31 cases announced today are imported and were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Seven of the imported cases are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents, and 12 are foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the first week of 2021:

Jan. 1: 30

Jan. 2: 33

Jan. 3: 35

Jan. 4: 24

Jan. 5: 28

Jan. 6: 31

Jan. 7: 33

Top photo by Joshua Lee.

