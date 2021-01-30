All 3 new Covid-19 locally-transmitted cases did not seek medical attention when first experiencing symptoms

Earlier on Jan. 30, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 58 new cases of Covid-19, including three locally-transmitted cases in the community.

The new total number of cases is 59,507.

Here are the details of the three community cases, currently unlinked.

Aviation screening officer at Changi Airport

Case 59757 is a 72-year-old aviation screening officer who worked at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

His job entails screening baggage of arrival passengers via X-ray scanners, and directing passengers to the baggage screening lanes.

On Jan. 25 he developed a cough and a sore throat, but did not seek medical attention.

On Jan. 27 he went to work, was tested, and received a positive result on the night Jan. 28. He was tested again at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), and the test came back positive the next day.

His serology test indicates that this is likely a current infection.

Played tennis with others

Unfortunately, he went out to play tennis with 12 other people on Jan. 28.

They played at the National Service Resort & Country Club (10 Changi Coast Walk).

Investigations are ongoing to determine if any safe measurement measures were breached.

Received one dose of vaccine, but it takes weeks to build up immunity

Case 59757 received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Jan. 25.

The vaccine does not contain live virus, and he could not have been infected directly because of it.

It is possible for a person to be infected just before or after vaccination, as it typically takes an individual a few weeks to build up their immunity after completing their vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses.

Cleaner at Broadway Coffee Shop in Yishun

Case 59788 is a 68-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident who works as a cleaner at Broadway Coffee Shop (848 Yishun Street 81).

He developed a sore throat and body aches on Jan. 26, but did not seek medical treatment.

He went to work on Jan. 27, but stayed home on Jan. 28. On Jan. 29, he sought medical treatment at a polyclinic and was tested for Covid-19 as he was diagnosed with an acute respiratory infection.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 and was sent to the NCID.

Wife of cleaner in Yishun

She is a 69-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident who is the spouse of Case 59788 (above). She is a homemaker.

She developed a cough and flu on Jan. 23 and but did not seek medical treatment until 29 January when she went to a polyclinic with her husband who was also symptomatic.

She was tested and her result came back positive for Covid-19 on the same day. She was sent to the NCID.

All close contacts of the cases have been informed, isolated and placed on quarantine.

MOH urged the public to seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms:

"We strongly urge everyone to do their part to reduce the risk of transmission. Those who are unwell, including those showing early/mild symptoms, should be socially responsible and seek medical attention immediately and stay at home to prevent the spread of illness to others."

Imported cases

Aside from the three community cases, there were 55 imported cases:

Three Singaporeans and one Singapore Permanent Resident arrived from Bahrain, Malaysia, the UK and Indonesia.

Four Dependant's Pass Holders arrived from France, India and Russia.

One Long-Term Visit Pass Holder arrived from India.

Two Work Pass Holders arrived from the UAE and Romania.

41 Work Permit Holders, including 32 foreign domestic workers, arrived from Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Three Short-Term Visit Pass Holders arrived from Indonesia, India, and Bangladesh for a job, to study, and to visit a hospitalised family member.

They had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their SHN.

Recoveries and hospitalisations

15 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities, bringing the total to 59,196.

46 remain in hospital, most stable and improving.

None are in the intensive care unit.

236 are isolated and are cared for in community care facilities.

There have been no new deaths due to the virus.

New locations

Here are the new locations visited by a Covid-19 case during their infectious period.

Jan. 21, 9:00am to 11:00am Marsiling Market (20 Marsiling Lane)

Jan. 24, 8:00am to 6:00pm Broadway (848 Yishun Street 81)

Jan. 24, 8:00am to 6:00pm Broadway (848 Yishun Street 81)

Jan. 26, 8:00am to 6:00pm Broadway (848 Yishun Street 81)

Jan. 27, 8:00am to 6:00pm Broadway (848 Yishun Street 81)

Jan. 28, 5:30pm to 7:30pm National Service Resort & Country Club Changi (10 Changi Coast Walk)

Clusters closed

MOH has been monitoring existing clusters for any further transmission.

As there have been no more cases linked to the Case 58810 (a Singapore Permanent Resident who works as a Marine Surveyor at Lloyd’s Register Singapore) and Case 58817 (a 55-year-old male Singaporean who works as a Harbour Pilot at PSA Marine Pte Ltd) clusters for the past two incubation periods (i.e. 28 days), the clusters have now been closed.

Top image via National Service Resort & Country Club Changi and HorLeong Loh/Google Maps.