No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases, 44 imported cases on Jan. 25

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 44 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier on Monday (Jan. 25).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,352.

44 imported cases

There are no locally-transmitted cases announced today.

All 44 of the cases announced are imported. They had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Amongst the new cases today, 40 are asymptomatic while four are symptomatic.

The imported cases arrived from a variety of countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Netherlands, UK, and U.S, France, Kazakhstan, Japan, and Spain.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

Case 59629

Of note in the ministry's report is Case 59629.

She is a 19 year-old female Singaporean who returned from the UK on Dec. 6 and served SHN at a dedicated facility until Dec. 20. Her swab done on Dec. 16 during SHN was negative for Covid-19.

She is asymptomatic, and was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Jan. 23 in preparation for her return to the UK. Her test result came back positive the next day, and she was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Test results indicated likely past infection. Hence, MOH classified the case as imported, based on her travel history.

The ministry added that she is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible.

59 remain in hospitals

25 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,066 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 59 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

198 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Jan. 25.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Jan. 25:

Top photo via chuttersnap on Unsplash.