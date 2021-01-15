Unlinked community Covid-19 case reported on Jan. 15 is a homemaker who frequents Downtown East & Eastpoint

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 29 new imported cases, with one case in the community.

The current total number of cases is 59,059.

Community case detected before flying to Vietnam

The single community case is a 57-year-old female Singaporean who is a homemaker.

She is an asymptomatic case, and went for a Covid-19 test on Jan. 13 in preparation for a trip to Vietnam.

Her polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test yielded a high Ct value, which is indicative of a low viral load.

Her serological test result has also come back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

Her close contacts and family have been placed on quarantine and epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

Locations visited

Here are the locations visited by the community case while she was infectious, a 14-day incubation period.

Jan. 1, 7:15pm to 8:10pm Downtown East (1 Pasir Ris Close)

Market Square @ Downtown East

Jan. 1, 8:15pm to 9:10pm Downtown East (1 Pasir Ris Close)

FairPrice

Jan. 2, 2:35pm to 3:10pm Downtown East (1 Pasir Ris Close)

Market Square @ Downtown East

Jan. 2, 3:10pm to 4:15pm Downtown East (1 Pasir Ris Close)

FairPrice

Jan. 2, 7:55pm to 8:55pm Compass One (1 Sengkang Square)

Jan. 3, 1:45pm to 2:45pm White Sands (1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3)

Jan. 3, 7:20pm to 8:45pm E!Hub @ Downtown East (1 Pasir Ris Close)

Yam’s Kitchen

Jan. 4, 2:10pm to 3:00pm FairPrice Hub (1 Joo Koon Circle)

Warehouse Club

Jan. 4, 4:00pm to 6:00pm Eastpoint Mall (3 Simei Street 6)

Jan. 5, 1:20pm to 1:50pm Downtown East (1 Pasir Ris Close)

Market Square @ Downtown East

Jan. 5, 2:20pm to 3:30pm CityLink Mall (1 Raffles Link)

Jan. 5, 3:30pm to 5:00pm Raffles City Shopping Centre (252 North Bridge Road)

Toast Box

Jan. 5, 6:30pm to 7:15pm Compass One (1 Sengkang Square)

Boon Tong Kee

Jan. 6, 12:35pm to 1:35pm E!Hub @ Downtown East (1 Pasir Ris Close)

Yam’s Kitchen

Jan. 7, 11:35am to 12:35pm Singapore Swimming Club (45 Tanjong Rhu Road)

The Palms

Jan. 8, 11:50am to 12:50pm SingPost Centre (10 Eunos Road)

Kaffe & Toast

Jan. 8, 2:30pm to 3:30pm Eastpoint Mall (3 Simei Street 6)

Smiling Happi Feet Reflexology

Jan. 8, 4:40pm to 5:10pm Tampines Mall (4 Tampines Central 5)

McDonald’s

Jan. 8, 5:15pm to 5:45pm Century Square (2 Tampines Central 5)

Jan. 8, 6:15pm to 7:45pm Old Lai Huat Seafood Restaurant (223 Rangoon Road)

Jan. 10, 10:15am to 11:15am Tradehub 21 (18 Boon Lay Way)

Great Shepherd Assembly

Jan. 10, 8:15pm to 8:45pm Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre (110 Pasir Ris Central)

Jan. 11, 11:40am to 1:40pm Tampines 1 (10 Tampines Central 1)

iSTEAKS

Jan. 11, 1:45pm to 2:20pm Tampines Mall (4 Tampines Central 5)

Isetan

Jan. 11, 2:25pm to 3:25pm Century Square (2 Tampines Central 5)

Prime Food & Grocer Supermarket

Jan. 11, 6:00pm to 9:00pm White Sands (1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3)

Penang Culture

Jan. 12, 12:30pm to 1:00pm Downtown East (1 Pasir Ris Close)

Market Square @ Downtown East

Jan. 12, 1:05pm to 1:35pm Downtown East (1 Pasir Ris Close)

FairPrice

Jan. 12, 5:30pm to 10:00pm Heartbeat @ Bedok (11 Bedok North Street 1)

Buddy Hoagies Steak & Grill Restaurant

Jan. 13, 12:45pm to 1:45pm Eastpoint Mall (3 Simei Street 6)

Smiling Happi Feet Reflexology

Jan. 13, 1:55pm to 2:25pm Eastpoint Mall (3 Simei Street 6)

FairPrice

Jan. 13, 3:05pm to 3:20pm Downtown East (1 Pasir Ris Close)

Market Square @ Downtown East

Jan. 13, 7:30pm to 9:30pm Tampines 1 (10 Tampines Central 1)

A-One Claypot House

Imported cases

There are 29 imported cases.

Six cases returned from the U.S., UK and India. One case is a Singaporean. Five are Permanent Residents.

One case is a Long-Term Visit Pass Holder who arrived from India.

Five cases are Work Pass Holders who came from India, Pakistan and the UAE.

13 are Work Permit Holders who arrived from India, Bangladesh and Myanmar. Of these 13, five are foreign domestic workers.

Three cases are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. Two arrived from India and Myanmar to study in Singapore, and one arrived from India to visit her spouse, a Permanent Resident.

One case is a sea crew holding a Special Pass who arrived from the UAE on board a sea vessel on Jan. 11, and he had not disembarked.

Cases still in hospital

14 more cases have been discharged, making 58,771 who have fully recovered and been discharged.

51 confirmed cases remain in hospital, none are in the intensive care unit.

208 are cared for in community care facilities, and 29 have died from causes related to Covid-19.

