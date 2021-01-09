Jalan Kukoh resident hangs pork ribs, intestines & at least 20 sausages along corridor

A resident living on the 7th floor of Jalan Kukoh Blk 9 lamented that a neighbour has been hanging pork meat and organs along the common corridor.

The neighbour first took the meats out to hang on Jan. 5, and continued to do so after the town council officers' visit.

Resident hangs pork meat and organs along common corridor

The resident told the Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News, that he has reported the neighbour to the town council after taking a video of their behaviour.

The resident complained that it is unhygienic to do so even though that neighbour hangs the meat and organs close to their own unit.

Shin Min reported that the neighbour, a middle-aged woman, kept the meat and organs after being reported. She subsequently took the items out to hang along the corridor again after the inspection.

Foul smell

The reporter who visited the unit on Jan. 8 counted three pieces of pork ribs, six pig intestines, eight pig ears and at least 28 pieces of sausages.

While the items were dry and no blood or liquid was observed to be seeping out from them, the reporter noted a stench in the area and some flies flying around the meat and organs.

Another resident, surnamed Lin, said that the couple has been living in that unit for a few years. They are new immigrants from China.

Lin, who does not live in the immediate vicinity of the unit, said he did not detect any foul smell, but said that those next to the unit are likely to be affected.

Si Chuan-style homemade meats

Speaking to the reporter, the homeowner said that the dried meat and organs that she has been hanging outside her unit are homemade with a "Si Chuan flavour". They cannot be found in stores locally, she added.

She said that she hangs the meat and organs along the corridor to air them as the indoor ventilation is not good enough.

However, she did not know she's not allowed to do so.

She subsequently removed all dried meat and organs from the corridor.

