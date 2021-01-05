One-for-one ramen deals at Ippudo Marina Bay Sands on Jan. 13, 2021

Singaporeans disappointed at not being able to make their yearly trip to Japan might find some solace in Ippudo Singapore's latest offer.

In celebration of its fourth year at Marina Bay Sands, the Japanese restaurant is offering diners at its bay area outlet a one-for-one ramen promotion.

The promotion is only available to those who like and follow Ippudo Singapore's Facebook page and will run all-day on Jan. 13, 2021.

In addition, it is exclusive to dine-in customers.

Patrons will be given the lower-priced ramen free-of-charge.

The offer gives Japanese food lovers the opportunity to savour Ippudo's classic crowd-pleasers, the Shiromaru Motoaji Special (S$23) or Akamaru Shinaji Special (S$24).

Those looking for something a bit different might want to give Ippudo's Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam Ramen (S$25) a taste; it was made in collaboration with local celebrity Li Nanxing.

Established in Fukuoka City, Japan, Ippudo is known for its Hakata-style ramen and not-too-oily broth.

Details

Address: Ippudo Marina Bay Sands #B2-54/55

When: Jan. 13, 2021

Time: 11am to 10pm

Terms and Conditions:

Like and follow IPPUDO Singapore’s Facebook page (@ippudosg) to redeem

Exclusively for dine-in only

The lowest-priced ramen of the two will be free of charge

Walk-ins only

Not valid with any other ongoing promotions, discounts or vouchers unless otherwise stated

The management reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions without prior notice

Top image from Ippudo Singapore

