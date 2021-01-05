Back

One-for-one ramen deals at Ippudo Marina Bay Sands on Jan. 13, 2021

Good value.

Andrew Koay | January 05, 2021, 03:08 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

Singaporeans disappointed at not being able to make their yearly trip to Japan might find some solace in Ippudo Singapore's latest offer.

In celebration of its fourth year at Marina Bay Sands, the Japanese restaurant is offering diners at its bay area outlet a one-for-one ramen promotion.

The promotion is only available to those who like and follow Ippudo Singapore's Facebook page and will run all-day on Jan. 13, 2021.

In addition, it is exclusive to dine-in customers.

Patrons will be given the lower-priced ramen free-of-charge.

The offer gives Japanese food lovers the opportunity to savour Ippudo's classic crowd-pleasers, the Shiromaru Motoaji Special (S$23) or Akamaru Shinaji Special (S$24).

Image of Ippudo's classic ramens, the Shiromaru Motoaji and Akamaru Shinaji Shiromaru Motoaji (L) and Akamaru Shinaji (R). Image from Ippudo Singapore.

Those looking for something a bit different might want to give Ippudo's Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam Ramen (S$25) a taste; it was made in collaboration with local celebrity Li Nanxing.

Established in Fukuoka City, Japan, Ippudo is known for its Hakata-style ramen and not-too-oily broth.

Details

Address: Ippudo Marina Bay Sands #B2-54/55

When: Jan. 13, 2021

Time: 11am to 10pm

Terms and Conditions:

  • Like and follow IPPUDO Singapore’s Facebook page (@ippudosg) to redeem

  • Exclusively for dine-in only

  • The lowest-priced ramen of the two will be free of charge

  • Walk-ins only

  • Not valid with any other ongoing promotions, discounts or vouchers unless otherwise stated

  • The management reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions without prior notice

Top image from Ippudo Singapore

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

NUS student, 25, gets 6 weeks jail for stealing women's lingerie from hostel rooms on campus

The student has been suspended and barred from the campus since June 2020.

January 05, 2021, 02:51 PM

S'pore man's teeth implants shatter after biting into bun with rock at NEX

Butterfly bun.

January 05, 2021, 02:40 PM

OCBC S'pore slashes 360 account interest rates, 4th time in 8 months

The salary bonus is now 0.3 per cent instead of 0.4 per cent.

January 05, 2021, 02:10 PM

Vietnamese tourist takes dreamy photos of herself in S'pore with iPhone & tripod

Singapore through a different lens.

January 05, 2021, 01:55 PM

Japan to declare state of emergency for Tokyo area as '3rd wave' of Covid-19 hits

3rd wave.

January 05, 2021, 01:31 PM

Passers-by catch a rare glimpse of python coiled in a ball on Jiak Kim Bridge

No Zouk, Jiak Kim still very happening.

January 05, 2021, 01:01 PM

Nasty Cookie opens Tiffany blue, train-themed outlet at Orchard Gateway with soft serves & milkshakes

Om nom nom nom.

January 05, 2021, 12:57 PM

3 winning tickets for Toto S$10.8m top prize on Jan. 4, with 1 iToto System 12 bet split 26 ways

One winning ticket was purchased in Hougang.

January 05, 2021, 12:37 PM

52 men, aged 16 to 65, arrested for being suspected unlawful society members

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 05, 2021, 12:27 PM

MND: Clementi forest will remain 'Residential' zone, future generations decide on its use

There is no immediate need to develop the site for housing at the moment.

January 05, 2021, 12:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.