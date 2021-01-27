Thailand fixed broadband internet speeds faster than S'pore

Thailand has topped the ranking in the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband speeds, beating Singapore to the number one spot.

The index compares internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis.

The data is derived and aggregated from tests taken by real users, who use Speedtest's tools to gauge their internet speeds.

For countries to be ranked in either category, they must have at least 300 unique user results for mobile or fixed broadband speed tests.

Singapore in second place for broadband, 21st for mobile

In December 2020, Thailand had an average fixed broadband speed of 308.35mbps (megabits per second).

Singapore was at 245.31mbps, and slipped one position down to second.

According to the Bangkok Post, Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta attributed this ranking to the "competition by local operators" and the development of telecom infrastructure in Thailand.

However, both countries did not make it into Speedtest's top 10 countries with the fastest mobile download speeds.

Singapore had slipped five positions to 21st, with 66.82mpbs.

On the other hand, Middle-Eastern countries of Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates topped the list at 178.01mbps and 177.52mbps.

Despite the slip in rankings, Singapore's mobile data speeds are still above the global average, with upload speeds of 18.27mbps in December 2020, versus the global average of 12.67mbps.

Singapore also performed better than the global average in terms of mobile latency, at 21 milliseconds (ms) versus 36ms globally.

The full ranking can be found on the Speedtest website here.

Top photo via Tan Guan Zhen